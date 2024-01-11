An Giang Province unveils 2024 socio-economic targets

AN GIANG — An Giang has announced its socio-economic targets for 2024, including growth of 7.5-8.5 per cent.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province targets per capita income of VNĐ70.2 – 70.9 million (US$2,890-2,920), exports of $1.18 billion and tax collection of VNĐ7.2 trillion ($297 million).

The province’s socio-economic situation is expected to witness new opportunities in 2024 as it intensifies collaboration with other localities in the Delta and HCM City.

An Giang is actively diversifying its export markets, expanding agricultural production with a focus on stakeholder linkages to ensure outlets and stable prices for farmers, and refining its transport infrastructure.

The zoning plan for the province has already received approval.

Lê Văn Phước, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, emphasised the commitment to formulating measures for implementing the approved zoning plan in 2021-30.

An Giang is embracing advanced farming techniques, fostering stakeholder linkages in agricultural production, and participating in a Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development project aimed at cultivating one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice, aligning with green growth goals in the Mekong Delta until 2030.

The province continues to invest in research and sustainable development of high-quality rice, and processing of agricultural and seafood products and food.

Concurrently, it is working on developing manufacturing industries to support agricultural production.

It is also committed to boosting administrative reform, enhancing competitiveness and increasing economic co-operation with provinces and cities across the nation.

Recently, the province has proposed to the Ministry of Planning and Investment to consider supporting the local authorities in building a logistics centre at the Tịnh Biên International Border Gate in Tịnh Biên Town, according to Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lê Văn Phước.

Covering an area of 25.1ha, the project is estimated to have total investment of VNĐ239 billion (over $9.8 million) sourced from the State budget. It will be implemented from 2024 to 2027.

Phước said that the project aims to fully tap the advantages for the development of logistics, trade, and services at the border gate; promote the role of international border gates in connecting the Mekong Delta region and Cambodia's Phnom Penh capital city.

It is also expected to intensify trade connection; and facilitate import and export activities, tourism and services, and border economic development, thus creating a motivation for the locality’s socio-economic development.

An Giang is expected to achieve economic growth of 7.36 per cent in 2023, the fourth fastest rate among the Delta’s 12 provinces and one city and meeting its target.

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector are likely to grow at 3.81 per cent, industry and construction at 10.7 per cent and services at rate of 9.29 per cent.

Exports are estimated at $1.17 billion.

Some 8.3 million tourists visited the province, a 10.7 per cent increase from 2022.

The per capita income is VNĐ60.7 million ($2,565). — VNS