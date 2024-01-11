Hà Nội’s general planning a locomotive for regional development: Minister

HÀ NỘI – The general planning of the capital city for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 is expected to serve as a development locomotive for not only the capital area but also the Red River Delta, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng said at a conference held in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Although the general planning was made in a very short period of 12 months, it was carried out meticulously and in line with the legal regulation on planning work, he said, adding the capital city held consultation with 21 ministries and central agencies, 15 cities and provinces in the region, experts, scientists, individuals and organisations.

He asked experts and scientists to make further planning recommendations so that work will be continued for early examination and adoption in accordance with existing laws.

Under the planning, Hà Nội is envisaged to make fast, sustainable, creative and inclusive development, and become a growth pole able to lead and promote the development in the region.

The settlement of the environmental issues is described as an urgent mission for the capital city, with the focus given to reviving polluted rivers and handling inundation. Besides, green development and circular economy will be put at the centre with a view to realising the net-zero emissions target.

Hà Nội has set a target that the digital economy will make up 40 per cent of the city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP), and eyes a sweeping 65-75 per cent urbanisation rate.

Pillars that will shape up the city’s development are culture and heritage; green transition, digital transformation and circular economy; uniformed and modern infrastructure; digital society, digital economy and smart urban areas; and science-technology and innovation.

According to former Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Cao Viết Sinh, low proportion of industry in GRDP and simple services could not spur the capital city’s growth.

Hà Nội should pay due attention to digital transformation and innovation if the city targets fast growth, he said, adding that big investment should be made in underground transport to ease congestion.

Agreeing with Sinh’s viewpoint, Minister Dũng said that it is necessary to adjust the proportion of industry in the capital city’s GRDP, and to outline a roadmap so as to do away with old vehicles and fossil fuels that do not meet environmental standards during the transport infrastructure development process. VNS