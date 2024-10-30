260 enterprises participate in IEAE in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam International Electronics and Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE) 2024 opened in Hà Nội on October 30 at Hanoi's International Exhibition Centre.

Covering 6,000 sq.m, the IEAE exhibition brought together over 260 exhibitors from China and Vietnam, presenting advanced technologies and innovative products. The expo will include consumer electronics, mobile devices, smart wearables, computers, smart home appliances, and electronic components.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the Department of Asian-African Markets under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Tô Ngọc Sơn said that Việt Nam has become an important link in the production and supply chains in the region and the world in the fields of electronics, household appliances and smart devices.

In 2023, Việt nam's export and import turnover of computers, electronic products and components reached US$57.3 billion and $88 billion, respectively, accounting for more than 16 per cent of Vietnam's total export turnover and more than 26 per cent of Việt Nam's total import turnover.

In the first nine months of 2024, the export and import turnover of these groups of goods reached $52.8 billion and $79.1 billion, respectively, accounting for nearly 18 per cent of Việt Nam's total export earnings and more than 28 per cent of Việt Nam's total import turnover.

Việt Nam, recognised as a rising economic star in Southeast Asia, has experienced rapid growth, particularly in the electronics and household appliance sectors. Its strategic location, abundant labour force, and favourable investment environment have attracted international companies to establish factories and invest in the country.

According to the MoIT, the Vietnamese electronics industry has shown steady expansion, with a market size that continues to grow. By hosting the IEAE exhibition, Việt Nam aims to further energise its electronics market, driving growth in this dynamic field.

As one of Southeast Asia's most influential electronics and home appliance exhibitions, the IEAE has drawn the participation of prominent companies and brands such as Bear Electric Co., Ltd (BEAR), Foshan Shunde Stelang Electric Appliance Co., Ltd, and Cixi Beilian Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd.

Mo Si Jian, Vice President of ChaoYu Exhibition Group, highlighted the exhibition's role in showcasing innovations from over 200 brands, facilitating collaboration across the electronics supply chain. Renowned brands such as BEAR, Shenzhen Hainoteko, and Starmax Intelligent are present, underscoring the event's significance.

he three-day event aims to foster deeper connections between domestic and international enterprises, enhance global cooperation, and boost Việt Nam's electronics sector. Over 10,000 visitors are expected by its close on November 1. — VNS