VNU-Hanoi, Huyndai Motor sign training pact

HÀ NỘI — In a move to bolster engineering and technology education, Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) and Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement on human resources development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, VNU-Hanoi Director Lê Quân expressed his belief that the deal will significantly enhance the quality of engineering and technology education and research at the university.

This will directly address the growing demand for skilled workers in the automotive industry and related sectors, ultimately contributing to the economic and scientific-technological development of both Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK), Quân said.

Head of business unit at Hyundai Vietnam Gi Baek Lee highlighted the existing relationship between the two sides.

He pointed to a 2020 memorandum of understanding signed with VNU's University of Languages and International Studies (ULIS) for volunteer education activities in the Hyundai-Jump School programme.

Over the past four years, Hyundai Motor has assisted about 200 students from the VNU, primarily those from ULIS, he added.

Under the new agreement, both sides will establish the VNU-HMC cooperation office located in Hòa Lạc to facilitate joint activities, including internship opportunities for VNU-Hanoi's top talents at Hyundai Motor Group headquarters, lectures by esteemed international scholars and collaborative research projects fostering mutual benefit.

The VNU has a history of successful partnerships in education and scientific research with leading Korean institutions like Seoul National University and technological giants such as Samsung, LG, Hyundai and SK.

Its graduates in sci-tech and engineering disciplines have garnered recognition and secured prestigious positions in Korean technology and industrial conglomerates operating in Việt Nam. — VNS