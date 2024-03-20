50 Chinese companies seeks investment opportunities in Sóc Trăng

SÓC TRĂNG — A delegation comprising 50 large Chinese enterprises in the agricultural, forestry, fishery and logistics sectors is currently visiting the Mekong Delta Province of Sóc Trăng, seeking investment and business opportunities.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Trần Văn Lâu, Chairman of the Sóc Trăng People's Committee, presented the local economic strengths and highlighted key projects that seek investors' participation. These projects include the Trần Đề seaport project, the Châu Đốc-Cần Thơ-Trần Đề expressway and the Đại Ngãi bridge over the Hậu River, which connects Sóc Trăng with Trà Vinh and further to Hồ Chí Minh City.

Sóc Trăng boasts significant potential in agriculture, with an annual rice output exceeding two million tonnes and fishery products totaling over 375,000 tonnes. The province's exports have surpassed US$1.5 billion, with rice alone constituting nearly one-third of the export value, amounting to more than $410 million annually.

The provincial leader anticipated that Chinese businesses would discover ample opportunities for cooperation with local enterprises and will consider increasing investment in Sóc Trăng. The province is dedicated to supporting and facilitating the endeavors of these businesses within its jurisdiction.

Wei Huaxiang, the Consul General of the People's Republic of China in HCM City, praised the province's agricultural prowess, particularly highlighting the globally acclaimed ST25 rice, alongside its fruits and seafood products.

During the meeting, delegates have exchanged information concerning rice production and the supply of ST25 rice to both domestic and foreign markets, seafood processing and export activities of Sóc Trăng Province, as well as the development of industrial park infrastructure, transportation and logistics in the region in the locality.

Presently, Sóc Trăng hosts four Chinese-invested projects in wind power, shrimp production, and leather shoe manufacturing. — VNS