Vietnam attends 6th China International Import Expo

SHANGHAI - A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà is attending the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) that kicked off in Shanghai, China on November 5.

Apart from a 256sq.m national pavilion of Việt Nam as an honourary country at the expo, displaying products, as well as video clips, photos and documents featuring its achievements and potential in economy, trade and tourism, there are 34 booths by prestigious Vietnamese businesses, covering 400sq.m.

Việt Nam's participation in CIIE contributes to promoting the country's image in economy, investment and tourism, and fulfilling its economic goals such as increasing exports to China via the official channel and in a sustainable fashion.

The expo attracts more than 150 countries and territories and international organisations worldwide, with a total area of 300,000sq.m. Notably, up to 289 of the world's top 500 enterprises are participating in the event.

On the sidelines of the expo, Deputy PM Hà met with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on November 4, during which he suggested strengthening cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities.

Hà spoke highly of Shanghai’s outstanding socio-economic achievements over the past years, as well as its important role in China’s development and the world’s economy, saying trade promotion initiatives like CIIE contributed to boosting global trade and accelerating digital transformation and green transition.

The Vietnamese Government always valued and stood ready to facilitate friendly cooperation between localities of the two countries, especially those with traditional relations and great cooperation potential like Shanghai, he affirmed.

He suggested carrying forward existing cooperation mechanisms, especially those between Shanghai and HCM City and some other localities in Việt Nam such as Hà Nội and Hải Phòng.

The official stressed the need to maximise the potential and strengths of each side, further improve the effectiveness of economic - trade, investment and tourism cooperation, and facilitate Vietnamese goods' access to Shanghai's market.

He also proposed enhancing the sharing of experience in urban development and management, innovation, investment attraction, and monetary financing.

Both officials noted his hope for more cultural exchanges as well as exchanges between residents of the two countries, especially young generations. VNA/VNS