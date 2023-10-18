Society
Vietjet offers super-discounted tickets to celebrate Vietnamese Women's Day

October 18, 2023 - 13:08
The discounted airfares, which are available during three golden days from Wednesday to Friday, are applicable to all international routes to Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong (China), Kazakhstan, and Southeast Asia. 

 

Continuously expanding its flight network globally, Vietjet wings to Vietnamese women on every journey to the world. — Photo courtesy of the airline

HCM CITY — Vietjet is offering its passengers tickets priced from only zero đồng to international destinations and free VNĐ200,000 E-vouchers to celebrate Vietnamese Women's Day on October 20. 

The discounted airfares, which are available during three golden days from Wednesday to Friday, are applicable to all international routes to Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, and Southeast Asia. 

Free VNĐ200,000 E-vouchers will be also given to lucky passengers who successfully register and apply the passenger name record (PNR) code on website https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/ for flight schedules from November 1 to December 20, 2023.

Additionally, flying with Vietjet on the special day of October 20, female passengers will have opportunities to receive surprise gifts from Vietjet. 

Continuously expanding its flight network globally, Vietjet wings to Vietnamese women on every journey to the world, the airline said. — VNS

