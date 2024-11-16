Phú Quốc to have Sun Group International Hospital project

This will be the second hospital in Sun Group's comprehensive Healthcare system, following the launch of the first facility, Sun Hospital in Hà Nội, in June.

Designed and operated following modern international standards, the hospital aims to anticipate the growing trend of wellness tourism. Sun Serenia Hospital will cater to healthcare and medical needs, particularly for tourists visiting Phú Quốc, offering premium medical services.

Located on an area of over 10,000 square metres in An Thới Ward, Phú Quốc City, Kiên Giang Province, the hospital's design is inspired by Huế's architecture and the garden houses of Southern Việt Nam. It reminds of historical buildings, including the Thái Y Viện medical institution from the Nguyễn Dynasty.

The dispersed spatial layout features open gardens, creating a nature-friendly environment. This design transforms Sun Serenia Hospital into a wellness resort rather than a traditional hospital. Visitors can enjoy healthcare services and a holistic wellness experience, including relaxation, rejuvenation, connection with nature and healing.

With six floors and a total floor area of 19,000 square metres, Sun Serenia Hospital will be equipped with cutting-edge medical technologies. It will also feature a team of leading domestic and international medical experts and consultants.

Key specialised departments will include paediatrics, cardiology and stroke prevention, emergency care, dentistry, cosmetic surgery and comprehensive health checkups.

In particular, the hospital will focus on international-standard general health checkup services and cosmetic care, positioning Phú Quốc as an ideal destination for health and beauty tourism. It aims to attract tourists seeking to combine vacationing with healthcare and beauty services at competitive prices.

The hospital is also expected to include dedicated healthcare departments for the elderly and patients with cardiovascular conditions, including the Cardiology and Stroke Prevention Department.

It is considered a standout advantage of the Sun Hospital Phú Quốc. Recognised as the world’s second most attractive island by Travel & Leisure, Phú Quốc has become a popular destination for retirees seeking extended vacations or a serene paradise to enjoy their golden years.

The healthcare system in Phú Quốc has seen considerable investment, yet its capabilities remain modest, according to Trần Minh Khoa, Chairman of Phú Quốc City People’s Committee.

“With the launch of Sun Serenia Hospital, we hope to meet the healthcare needs of residents and visitors alike, instilling confidence in visitors to enjoy fun, relax and settle down in Phú Quốc," he said.

He has highly appreciated the support and dedication of enterprises, including Sun Group. They have contributed to enhancing the high-quality tourism ecosystem and developing public infrastructure, meeting the increasing demands of locals and visitors.

“Sun Serenia Hospital, together with the tourism, resort and entertainment ecosystems of Sun Group, will harness Phú Quốc's potential,” Bùi Thành Trung, Chairman of Sun Group’s Southern Region, shared.

He emphasised it aims to transform Phú Quốc into a high-quality tourism, resort and healthcare hub with cutting-edge technologies recognised regionally and internationally.

Set for completion in December 2025, Sun Serenia Hospital will complement Sun Paradise Land, a luxury tourism ecosystem featuring five-star resorts and world-class entertainment complexes that Sun Group has developed in Phú Quốc over the past decade.

The project marks a significant step toward Sun Group’s mission of enhancing the quality of life for Vietnamese people through its comprehensive Healthcare service system. It also elevates the travel experience for visitors to Phú Quốc, propelling Pearl Island toward sustainable development and establishing it as a premier destination to visit, live and invest in Southern Việt Nam.