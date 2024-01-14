Chàm Island Lobster, Salted Egg, Local Herbs

With chef Lê Minh Quang from New World Hoiana Beach Resort

Chef Lê Minh Quang introduces a tasty dish from the banquet menu of The Loft – an exquisite event venue at New World Hoiana Beach Resort. Featuring a local delicacy – Chàm Island lobster, the dish is an irresistible rich combination of sea flavour, meticulously processed to retain the savour, then heated with a special salted eggs sauce, and garnished with roe and local herbs on top.

Ingredients:

350g Chàm Island lobster

120g lemongrass

50g basil

50g coriander root

120ml rice wine

5g salmon roe

1 litre water

For the sauce:

3 salted eggs

50g mayonnaise

5g chili sauce

2ml fish sauce

3ml Annatto oil

10ml fresh milk

5ml condensed milk

5ml coconut milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Lobster:

Use a brush to gently scrub the lobster to clean all mud and moss from the shell. Sprinkle the diluted salt water evenly over the shrimp body, then rinse the lobster with clean water 1-2 times.

Gently boil it with lemongrass, ginger, coriander root, rice wine and 1 litre of water for 7 minutes. Immediately cool down with ice. Peel it and keep it in the chiller.

Salted egg sauce:

Take the salted eggs, wash them with wine. Brush a layer of oil around the eggs, bake at 150 degrees for 9 minutes, then put all the ingredients into a blender to make a smooth sauce.

To serve:

Add sauce to the bowl. Heat the lobster at 60 degrees and place it on the top, decorate with Trà Quế herbs, salmon roe and microgreens on top.

New World Hoiana Beach Resort set within Hoiana Resort & Golf, the only integrated resort in Central Việt Nam, located in Tây Sơn Tây Hamlet, Duy Hải Commune, Duy Xuyên Díctrict, Quảng Nam Province. Tel: (0235) 8586 999. VNS