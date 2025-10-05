Vietnamese fashion steps into the global spotlight

By Lê Hương

More and more Vietnamese fashion brands are making bold moves to enter the international market. Representing a new generation of young, ambitious designers, they are increasingly determined to reach global audiences.

At the recent New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2026, popular Vietnamese brand Ivy Moda celebrated its 20th anniversary with an impressive international debut. The collection showcased minimalist black, white and neutral tones, paired with modern cut-out silhouettes.

“The inspiration stems from growing up in Hà Nội,” said Nguyễn Lê Thục Vy, lead designer at Ivy Moda. “When I was around 20, I had a strong passion for the city. I always dreamed that when I debuted internationally, I would create a collection about Hà Nội -- and about myself.”

Vy focused on movement and emotion in her designs. Flowing silk and satin dresses conveyed a sense of energy and motion, while traditional elements such as the áo dài were subtly woven throughout the collection.

Her creations touched the hearts of those who saw them.

“The fabric is beautiful, shimmery and glamorous,” said South Korean designer Leesle Hwang, who attended the show. “The style is luxurious, classic and incredibly elegant. It looked fantastic on the runway.”

Đào Minh Anh, another attendee, praised the meticulous craftsmanship.

“From the way each outfit perfectly fit the models to the tone and colour palette -- mainly black, white and grey -- you could clearly see the designer’s dedication and attention to detail. This is a very well-executed and thoughtful collection,” she said.

Known in Việt Nam for its elegant office wear and evening gowns, Ivy Moda currently operates over 70 stores nationwide.

Sustainable fashion

Another standout at New York Fashion Week was La Pham, a high-end brand focusing on sustainable fashion. The brand has previously appeared at fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.

Another standout at New York Fashion Week was La Pham, a high-end brand with a focus on sustainable fashion. The brand has previously showcased its collections at fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.

At the event, La Pham presented new designs made entirely from natural Vietnamese materials.

“I always want to seek out materials from Việt Nam that come from nature. So far, we’ve sourced silk from both the North and South, green ramie fabric and hemp,” said Phạm Ngọc Anh, founder of La Pham.

“We’re also experimenting with new materials like pandan leaf fibre. In the future, we may use fibres from banana plants or coconut trees.”

La Pham has drawn a lot of loyal customers.

"La Pham's designs are highly practical and wearable," said customer Nguyễn Hương Giang, who has chosen La Pham creations for herself and her family members.

"The products use materials such as silk and velvet, blended with handloom fabrics that reflect the culture of the northern mountainous regions, making the items charming and familiar. Wearing La Pham’s products feels very comfortable."

Industry insiders are beginning to take notice of Việt Nam’s rising fashion scene.

“Vietnamese fashion has great potential and many opportunities to go global,” said Minh Anh. “In recent years, local brands have started gaining international recognition, with some even being worn by celebrities. I believe this is a golden moment for Vietnamese fashion.”

Among the leading names in Việt Nam’s fashion scene is Phan Đăng Hoàng, renowned for his ability to merge fashion with art, architecture, painting, and music.

Hoàng has showcased his work at numerous international events, including five consecutive seasons at Milan Fashion Week.

“For each collection, I study and experiment with different materials,” he said.

“Some rely on practical fabrics, while others incorporate distinctive, artistic textiles. I believe the richness and diversity of materials elevate not only the colour palette but also the spirit of a collection. I am particularly drawn to sustainable, natural fabrics that both protect the environment and reflect global fashion trends.”

Born into a family of artists -- his grandparents were members of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association -- Hoàng has been deeply influenced by visual art. Before venturing into fashion, he created realistic portrait paintings that were featured in international publications.

“That was a key milestone that encouraged me to bring more art into my fashion work,” he said. “I hope people recognise that the DNA of Phan Đăng Hoàng is always the fusion of fashion and art.”

Hoàng spent several years studying and working in Milan, a city now closely tied to his brand’s identity.

“Milan is where I found my creative freedom and could truly be myself,” he said. “People there appreciate creativity and recognise the meaning behind my designs.”

'A highly competitive industry'

Vietnamese designers acknowledge that the road to international success is not without obstacles.

“Fashion is a highly competitive industry with countless creative minds,” said Vy.

“Talent is important, but sometimes luck plays a role too. What truly distinguishes a designer is their taste. Technical skill alone is not enough; a refined sense of taste is what brings cohesion and beauty to a collection.”

Designer Ngọc Anh from La Pham noted that Vietnamese brands entered the global fashion scene later than others, including neighbouring countries.

“We have to work harder, study the trends, understand the market and our audience,” she said.

Hoàng echoed the sentiment, pointing out that young designers face particular challenges.

“Youth comes with creativity, passion and energy, but often lacks persistence, experience and refined skills,” he said.

“With each collection, I learn and improve. I believe we shouldn’t fear making mistakes. Instead, we should embrace them as part of the journey to realising our dreams.”

He also emphasised the importance of personal development. “Young designers may lack life experience, financial support or industry connections. What matters most is how we grow while staying true to our values and within the standards of society.”

Vietnamese fashion is no longer just a cultural curiosity on the international stage -- it is emerging as a serious contender.

At the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, international beauty queens such as Miss Grand International 2022 Isabella Menin and Miss Earth Malaysia 2021 Nisha Thayananthan wore creations by Vietnamese designers Lê Thanh Hòa and Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, turning heads on the red carpet.

Brands like FanCì Club, Bupbes, and La Lune have also gained recognition, with their designs appearing in performances and music videos by leading K-pop idol groups.

Vietnamese fashion is now not only appearing on runways but is also making inroads into global markets through exports.

According to Thân Đức Việt, general director of Garment Corporation 10 (May 10), the company has developed several product lines -- including May 10 Expert, May 10 Series, and May 10 Classic Suit -- to serve demanding markets like the EU and the US.

Other major Vietnamese fashion and textile companies, such as Việt Tiến Garment Corporation, Nhà Bè Garment Corporation, and Hòa Thọ Textiles and Garments have also expanded their presence abroad, earning the trust of international consumers.

“Việt Nam’s fashion industry is evolving every day. Soon, we will see Vietnamese fashion emerge as a fully developed industry, capable of large-scale production. Many brands have already secured million-dollar international orders,” Trang Lê, president of the Southeast Asian Fashion Designers Association, said.

Việt Nam’s fashion boom is also reflected in its strong export figures.

Trương Văn Cẩm, vice president of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association, reported that in the first half of 2025, the country’s textile and garment exports reached US$21.8 billion, a 10.6 per cent year-on-year increase. Imports rose to $12.7 billion, up 9.3 per cent, resulting in a $9.1 billion trade surplus.

“It is forecast that total export turnover for the entire year 2025 could reach US$46–47 billion,” he said.

Establishing a strong and distinct identity is essential for Vietnamese fashion brands aiming to expand globally. As they continue to embrace sustainability, cultural storytelling and innovation, Vietnamese designers are proving they have what it takes to thrive on the world stage. Step by step, Vietnamese fashion is moving closer to international customers. VNS