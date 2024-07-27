Hồ Gươm Opera House: harmonising in Hà Nội

Quỳnh Anh

In the bustling heart of Hà Nội, amidst the vibrant energy of its streets, the Hồ Gươm Opera House stands proudly, symbolising Việt Nam's cultural growth and global artistic vision.

Since its grand inauguration on July 9, 2023, this cultural landmark has swiftly become a source of pride for the capital, hosting diverse performances that celebrate Việt Nam's rich heritage and foster international cultural exchange.

"The Hồ Gươm Opera House is of great significance, not only for the People's Police Force, for Hà Nội but also for solidifying and organising the implementation of the Party's line, contributing to raising the spirit of the Communist Party and Vietnamese people,” Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said at the opening ceremony.

Constructed in an impressive 22-month period, the Hồ Gươm Opera House seamlessly blends classical European elegance with distinctive Vietnamese cultural motifs.

Its facade, graced with 52 majestic stone columns imported from Spain, spans an expansive 5,000 square metres. Each element of its design, from the intricate roof patterns inspired by neoclassical and traditional Vietnamese art to the grandeur of its auditoriums, reflects Việt Nam's rich cultural tapestry and its commitment to architectural brilliance.

The Hồ Gươm Opera House boasts cutting-edge facilities meticulously crafted to accommodate a diverse array of artistic expressions. The main auditorium, with a seating capacity of 900, and a smaller hall for 500, are equipped with world-class acoustics, lighting, and stage technology.

“I had never been to the Hồ Gươm Opera House before, and I was taken aback by the contemporary architecture, lighting, and arrangement of the entrances and staircases. I was surprised by the spaciousness and did not expect Hà Nội to have such a magnificent theatre,” said visitor Vũ Hà My.

It has the most advanced Constellation Sound System in Southeast Asia, designed by Meyer Sound, including an integrated system of speakers, microphones, digital processing, patented algorithms, and exclusive high-quality certification.

“The system that we've put into this beautiful new theatre is designed to be able to accommodate every kind of musical performance,” said John Pellower, representing Meyer Sound Laboratories.

This versatility allows the venue to host a spectrum of performances, from classical operas and symphonies to contemporary musicals and theatrical productions, cementing its status as a preferred destination for international artists and art troupes seeking premier venues.

Over a year since its establishment, the Hồ Gươm Opera House has welcomed many world-class orchestras and artists, including The Royal Opera of Versailles, Kenny G, Katy Perry, and Anna Polansky.

“We proactively build plans to have the best works performed in Europe in Việt Nam. We have cooperated with the Royal Opera of Versailles and invited symphony orchestras from Austria, Germany, and some other countries,” said the director of the Hồ Gươm Opera House, Nguyễn Công Bảy.

Italian tenor Giuseppe Gipali said: “This is a very modern theatre and the sound system is perfect. Because I used to work as an electrical engineer, I understand something about sound. When I saw microphones and every instrument, it was not so simple to have all those levels and everything. My impression when I performed - everything was perfect.”

The opera house is expected to enhance the cultural life of the capital and the country.

Director Bảy said: “Not just Vietnamese art, but also international art is what we desire in this opera house. We know that the international standards for an opera house are already met. The opera house is open to all Hà Nội residents, Vietnamese nationals, and visitors from other countries who are interested in art, experiencing the greatest music scene in the world.”

Recognition by the World Travel Awards underscores the Hồ Gươm Opera House's global impact and its pivotal role in promoting Việt Nam's cultural identity on the international stage. By attracting renowned artists and fostering cultural exchanges with global institutions, the opera house serves as a cultural ambassador, enriching global understanding and appreciation of Việt Nam's artistic heritage.

“The establishment of the Hồ Gươm Opera House promotes cultural tourism and the performing arts, drawing tourists to the city of Hà Nội. In addition to exploring the historic tourism complex, tourists can take in various artistic and cultural highlights here,” said People’s Artist Trần Ly Ly. VNS