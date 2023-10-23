Powerlifter Công wins bronze medal at Asian Para Games

HÀ NỘI — Powerlifter Lê Văn Công won the bronze medal on the first day of competition at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

Competing in the men's powerlifting category under 49kg, Công secured the third position with a lift of 173kg. Sami Hamadeh of Jordan claimed the gold medal with a lift of 182kg, while Al-Sudani Muslim of Iraq took home the silver with 173kg (his body weight is lighter than Công).

Công is widely regarded as Việt Nam's most successful athlete with disabilities. He has an impressive track record, including winning the gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics, the silver medal at the 2020 Paralympics, and the gold medal at the 2023 World Championship. Additionally, he has consistently dominated the SEA Games for several years. However, due to a recent shoulder injury, Công had to rely on painkillers, which affected his performance at this year's Asian event. It is understandable that he did not achieve the highest ranking under such circumstances.

Việt Nam fielded a 71-member team across seven sports at the Asian Para Games. Their goal is to secure three to four gold medals.

In the previous Games held four years ago in Indonesia, Việt Nam brought home four gold medals, one silver medal, and five bronze medals, finishing in seventh place overall. — VNS