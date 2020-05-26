Vietnamese charity group in Germany presents face masks and gloves to Berlin

Dương Thị Bích Ngọc (centre), head of the Golden Lotus charity group in Berlin, Germany, presents face mask to Berlin Mayor, Michael Müller (right). — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Đức

HÀ NỘI — Sen Vàng (Golden Lotus), a Vietnamese charity group in Berlin, Germany, has donated 20,000 face masks and protective gloves to help the city in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany, Nguyễn Minh Vũ, said the Vietnamese Government, localities and organisations in Việt Nam have shown solidarity and spirit of mutual support during difficult times with the German people by presenting masks and other medical equipment.

Despite many difficulties in the pandemic, the Vietnamese community in Germany not only supported and helped each other, but also launched campaigns to work with the German people in the battle against COVID-19, he said.

These activities have attracted the participation of numerous Vietnamese people across Germany.

Hundreds of thousands of masks, many medical equipment and thousands of meals have been sent to agencies, organisations, hospitals, schools and nursing homes in many places throughout Germany.

The activities created a bridge between the people of the two countries, as well as contributing to promoting the friendship between Việt Nam and Germany, the ambassador said.

At the ceremony, Berlin Mayor, Michael Müller, appreciated the volunteer activities of the Vietnamese community in Germany and in Berlin.

He also thanked the Golden Lotus charity group for giving the people of Berlin the practical and meaningful gifts. — VNS