VN’s first traditional medicine hospital obtains international standard in medical laboratories

HCM CITY — HCM City Traditional Medicine Hospital has attained the ISO 15189:2022 certification for its Laboratory and Diagnostic Imaging Department, marking it the first traditional medicine facility nationwide to achieve this international standard.

ISO 15189:2022 is the international standard that specifies requirements for quality and competence in medical laboratories.

Speaking at the ceremony on November 11, Assoc Prof Dr Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the HCM City Department of Health, said that the achievement demonstrates a strong stride in the standardisation and international integration of the country’s traditional medicine sector.

He encouraged the hospital to continue promoting international cooperation, particularly in the fields of research, training, and technical transfer in order to consistently improve the quality of services and professional expertise.

He also asked the hospital to accelerate the model of medical tourism combined with traditional medicine to further promote the country’s traditional healthcare.

The hospital is currently finalising a project for a high-tech medical tourism centre, which promises to become a key medical tourism destination and elevate the hospital’s specific strengths to attract visitors, he added.

Dr. Đỗ Tân Khoa, director of the hospital, said that the ISO 15189:2022 accreditation laid a key foundation for the hospital to accelerate the development of specialised techniques in disease treatment, the production of traditional medicine, and the growth of medical tourism.

The hospital has set a strategic objective to become a specialised centre for traditional medicine, ensuring comprehensive, sustainable development, and community responsibility during the 2025-2030 period, Khoa said. —VNS