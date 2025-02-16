Amway collaborates with National Institute of Nutrition

ADA, MICHIGAN — Amway Corporation, a leading brand in healthcare dedicated to helping individuals live healthier lives, announced a significant international collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the Nutrilite Health Institute (NHI).

The strategic cooperation agreement was signed at Amway's headquarters, marking a pivotal step in enhancing nutrition research and promoting professional exchanges to improve community health, particularly in Việt Nam.

The partnership aligns with Việt Nam's National Nutrition Strategy for 2021-2023 and its vision for 2045, which emphasises the right to equitable access to nutrition and food. This strategy aims to improve health and nutritional status across all demographics in Việt Nam, focusing on conducting scientific studies on nutritional habits and food components and developing programmes to raise public awareness about nutrition and encourage healthy lifestyles.

The collaboration will leverage the strengths of both institutions to address nutritional challenges in Việt Nam through coordinated research on nutritional habits and investigations into nutritional supplements tailored for specific community groups.

Efforts will be made to enhance public knowledge of nutrition through developing communication programmes that promote healthy lifestyles.

Commitment to Community Health

Trần Thanh Dương, Director of NIN, emphasised the importance of combining advanced technology with local knowledge to promote sustainable research. He expressed confidence that this collaboration would positively impact the nutritional status and quality of life for the Vietnamese people.

Ms. Asha Gupta, COO of Amway Corporation, reiterated the company's commitment to this partnership, stating that it marks a crucial step in Amway's long-term mission to foster a solid nutritional foundation and promote sustainable development for the Vietnamese population.

This strategic collaboration between Amway, NIN, and NHI represents a commitment to improving the health and well-being of communities through scientific research and education. By focusing on nutrition and healthcare, the partners aim to empower individuals in Việt Nam to lead healthier, happier lives. — VNS