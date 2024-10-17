Two more accused of organising illegal residency case

QUẢNG NAM — Quảng Nam Province's public security department’s investigation unit has decided to prosecute two more people involving in an illegal temporary residency case following an expanded investigation.

The investigation police unit said Lee The Kim Ngân, 30 and Lương Quốc Anh, 38, in HCM City, were found to be part of a group helping six foreign tourists stay illegally in Việt Nam after their visas were going to expire.

The two new accused had helped the six foreigners – who were travelling in Việt Nam and were staying in Hội An and HCM City – in return for VNĐ11 million (US$438).

The police say they are keeping Nguyễn Ngọc Hàn Mi, 29, the mastermind of the case, in custody in July for further investigation.

Mi, who lives in HCM City, was identified as a key player who masterminded the residency scam for business and work permissions.

He bought a company in Việt Nam in order to submit fake procedures to relevant agencies in order to get investment certificates and work permission papers for the six foreigners.

The six foreigners were then able to get certificates to stay in Việt Nam.

Mi earned VNĐ38 million from the fake procedures.

While Anh remains in custody, Ngân was banned from leaving her house in HCM City.

Investigations are still ongoing. — VNS