Vietnamese in Israel advised to strictly follow host’s security guidance

TEL AVIV — The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has recommended Vietnamese people living here to strictly adhere to the regulations and guidance regarding safety and security measures set by local authorities, given rocket attack risks from Iran.

In its notice, the embassy said that at 2pm (local time) on Tuesday, the Home Front Command of Israel issued new directives on security and safety guidance, which limit gatherings to 30 people in open spaces and 300 people in closed spaces, require the closure of beaches, and advise individuals to reach a protected space within 90 seconds.

The directives, applied for both northern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, will be in effect until October 5 at 8pm.

Vietnamese people are advised to actively prepare plans to ensure their safety and keep a close watch on reputable local media for updates on the situation in Israel.

It is necessary to avoid areas that are deemed unsafe or have a high risk of attacks, such as government facilities, military zones, and fuel storage areas; and to stay in close contact with the embassy.

In case of emergencies, they are required to seek assistance and information regarding citizen protection measures, the embassy said. — VNS