Cold spell bringing cool weather in the north

HÀ NỘI — A cold spell has hit the northern region, resulting in noticeably cooler temperatures in Hà Nội on Wednesday morning.

Many residents of the capital ventured out early, donning light jackets to combat the chill.

According to the National Centre for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, nights and early mornings are expected to be particularly cold, with mountainous areas experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures.

Minimum temperatures in the north and Thanh Hóa Province are forecast to range from 19 to 22 degrees Celsius, while mountainous regions could see lows of 17 to 19 degrees, with some high-altitude areas dropping below 16 degrees.

In Nghệ An Province and Hà Tĩnh Province, minimum temperatures are anticipated to be between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius. — VNS