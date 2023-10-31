Society
Community pioneer

October 31, 2023 - 17:38
After he became the first person in his village to graduate from university, Tráng A Chu was determined to use his knowledge to help his community. He has created a homestay with his wife and is dedicated to sharing beautiful Mông customs with the rest of the world.

