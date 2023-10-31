Việt Nam, US should engage in constructive dialogue on religious freedom assessment: Official

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vũ Chiến Thắng talks to Vietnam News Agency on the results of the ministry's recent visit to the United States with regards to religious freedom issues.

Could you share with us the purpose and objectives of the visit?

At the end of last year, the US Department of State has placed Việt Nam in a special watchlist on religious freedom. This decision was based on unobjective assessments and inaccurate information about the religious freedom and beliefs situation in Việt Nam.

From October 10 to 22, 2023, a multi-sector working delegation and religious dignitaries from Việt Nam visited the US, discussing achievements and policies on religion. Through this visit, both sides have exchanged information openly and candidly, discussed challenges to be resolved, and expressed a desire to maintain and develop the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The working delegation exchanged and updated timely information on cases of concern to the US and took note of the list of cases raised by the US State Department and the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

We proposed that the US should provide timely information through official channels, which are Việt Nam's diplomatic representatives abroad and Government Committee for Religious Affairs.

Whom did the delegation work with in the US and what were the key topics of discussion?

We held meetings with Deputy Assistant Secretary for Southeast Asia (Maritime and Mainland Southeast Asia) at the State Department Melissa Brown, Director of the Office of Mainland Southeast Asia at the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs (US State Department) Robert Koepcke, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Husain, Commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom Frederick Davie, US Congressman Brad Sherman, among others, to clarify the differences between the two sides regarding human rights and religion issues.

At the meetings, we made specific and rigorous arguments against the misleading and unobjective views and assessments of the religious situation in Việt Nam by US organisations and individuals, and asked the US side not to back or use one-sided information from reactionary Vietnamese individuals and organisations in exile in the US.

I also proposed the two sides strengthen dialogue in a constructive spirit, respecting international law, independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions of each other, and not letting 'deviating' activities and perceptions affect the relationship, helping strengthen mutual understanding, bridge differences, and promote the implementation of the joint statement on Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

What was the response of the US to these discussions?

The US recognised Việt Nam's achievements and results in guaranteeing freedom of religions and beliefs in recent times, and asked the Vietnamese delegation for more in-depth exchanges regarding the implementation and revision of Việt Nam's Law on Belief and Religion and the guiding documents for this law, especially at the local level and remote areas; support and instructions for registration of religious organisations; issues related to religious properties; and ensuring the rights for congregational religious practices.

In the working sessions with diplomatic representatives and the US Congress on the issues that the US is interested in, after the Vietnamese delegation discussed and provided information on the issue, the US acknowledged the cooperation of the working delegation.

During his visit to Việt Nam in March, Reverend Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, shared his readiness to become a "religious ambassador" for Việt Nam in the US and said he is glad in sharing with US authorities and the American people his experiences of religious freedom in Việt Nam. How do you feel about this sentiment from Reverend Graham?

During our meetings with the Institute for Global Engagement (IGE) and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, both organisations shared the view that Việt Nam needs to change its approach and advocacy methods towards the US so that they can understand and issue objective information about Việt Nam.

Reverend Graham himself expressed his readiness to take on the role of a "religious ambassador" for Việt Nam, explaining and advocating to US authorities and organisations for Việt Nam to be removed from the watchlist.

During the visit, we had roundtable discussions and meetings with individuals and leaders of religious organisations in the US. We visited the US National Association of Evangelicals, the Baptist World Alliance, Professor Cole Durham, and the churches of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Washington D.C. and San Francisco.

We also had working session with the World Evangelical Alliance at the United Nations, President of Foreign Service Fellowship International Ken Welbonn, some religious organisations in the New York area (in a trip led by David Wildman of the United Methodist Church, Global Ministries), Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN, Founder and CEO of Roots of Peace Heidi Kühn, as well as some senior leaders of the Evangelical faith in San Rafael, San Francisco.

During these meetings, both sides shared information and achievements related to their respective religions. Our delegation also explained specific issues regarding religious freedom in Việt Nam that are of concern to the US partners. The goal was to help US individuals and partners understand and support Việt Nam's efforts to be removed from the special watchlist on religion, avoiding biased perceptions and actions affecting the relationship and the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the US.

Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the UN in New York, expressed his recognition of Việt Nam's achievements in guaranteeing religious freedom, and discussed the US State Department's report when Việt Nam was placed on the special watchlist, as well as the progress in Việt Nam-Holy See relations. He congratulated the step forward in the relationship between the two sides with the opening of the Permanent Representative Office of the Holy See in Việt Nam.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia affirmed his support for Việt Nam's removal from the watchlist and the promotion of the state-to-state relationship between Việt Nam and the Holy See in the future.

The visit also involved the participation of religious dignitaries from Việt Nam. This could be seen as the most vivid living evidence affirming religious freedom policies and the protection of religious rights in Việt Nam. Can you provide more information about those representatives?

During this working trip, in addition to the multi-sector working delegation consisting of representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and other relevant ministries, there was also the attendance of religious dignitaries representing major religions in Việt Nam, including Buddhism, Catholicism, Hòa Hảo Buddhism, Cao Đài, Protestantism, and Islam.

Through various working sessions, these representatives shared their respective religions and affirmed Việt Nam's achievements in ensuring religious freedom and belief.

They have shared their perspectives on issues that lacked objectivity and verification in the reports of the US State Department and the USCIRF concerning the religious situation in Việt Nam and the terrorist incident that occurred on June 11, 2023, in the Central Highlands Province of Đắk Lắk.

I would also like to mention that during our time in the US, the working delegation visited and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington DC, the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, and the Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco.

We exchanged and shared information on religious and belief situations in Việt Nam and the efforts towards the removal of Việt Nam from the special watchlist on religious freedom.

I have proposed that Vietnamese diplomatic representatives in the US continue to engage in dialogue, listen, share, have a voice, and provide factual information about the religious and belief situation in Việt Nam.

This would support the advocacy for Việt Nam to be removed from the special watchlist and further develop the relationship between the Vietnamese and US governments in the current context, maintaining good relationships with relevant US agencies.

Simultaneously, the Vietnamese diplomatic missions in the US should also provide support for Vietnamese religious communities residing in the US to engage in activities related to their homeland. — VNS