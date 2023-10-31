Five dead in serious traffic accident in northern province

LẠNG SƠN — A horrific crash in Hữu Lũng, Lạng Sơn Province, on Tuesday morning involving a trailer, a container truck and a minibus, has claimed the lives of five people, and injured nine.

According to initial information, the accident occurred at Rừng Cấm hill, Hữu Lũng district, approximately 70.8km in along National Highway 1A, on the route from Lạng Sơn to Hà Nội.

A 16-seat minibus collided with the rear of a cement-loaded semi-trailer truck (which had broken down on the right-hand side of the road in the direction from Lạng Sơn to Hà Nội). The bus then subsequently collided with an oncoming container truck in the left lane.

At the time of the accident, the 16-seat minibus was carrying one driver and 15 passengers. The minibus sustained severe damage, and tragically, four people lost their lives at the scene. Ten others were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, and one more victim succumbed to their injuries.

Upon receiving information, local authorities and relevant agencies from Hữu Lũng District arrived at the scene. They organised traffic diversions, provided guidance to motorists, and cleared the accident site.

At 5am on Tuesday, the provincial leadership of Lạng Sơn set up an inspection team to inspect the accident site and visit the victims receiving medical care at the Chi Lăng and Hữu Lũng district hospitals.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. — VNS