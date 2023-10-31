Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Five dead in serious traffic accident in northern province

October 31, 2023 - 12:24
According to initial information, the accident occured at Rừng Cấm hill, Hữu Lũng district, approximately 70.8 kilometers along National Highway 1A, on the route from Lạng Sơn to Hà Nội.

 

The scene of the crash. — VNA/VNS Photo

LẠNG SƠN — A horrific crash in Hữu Lũng, Lạng Sơn Province, on Tuesday morning involving a trailer, a container truck and a minibus, has claimed the lives of five people, and injured nine.

According to initial information, the accident occurred at Rừng Cấm hill, Hữu Lũng district, approximately 70.8km in along National Highway 1A, on the route from Lạng Sơn to Hà Nội.

A 16-seat minibus collided with the rear of a cement-loaded semi-trailer truck (which had broken down on the right-hand side of the road in the direction from Lạng Sơn to Hà Nội). The bus then subsequently collided with an oncoming container truck in the left lane.

At the time of the accident, the 16-seat minibus was carrying one driver and 15 passengers. The minibus sustained severe damage, and tragically, four people lost their lives at the scene. Ten others were rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, and one more victim succumbed to their injuries.

Upon receiving information, local authorities and relevant agencies from Hữu Lũng District arrived at the scene. They organised traffic diversions, provided guidance to motorists, and cleared the accident site. 

At 5am on Tuesday, the provincial leadership of Lạng Sơn set up an inspection team to inspect the accident site and visit the victims receiving medical care at the Chi Lăng and Hữu Lũng district hospitals.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

New Directions East Asia conference and Future of English exhibition open

The British Council, the UK's international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, on Saturday launched its annual regional flagship English language testing and assessment conference, New Directions East Asia, and the Future of English exhibition at the British University Việt Nam in Hà Nội.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom