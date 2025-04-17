State President receives Lao PM on sidelines of P4G Summit

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Thursday hosted Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone, who is in Việt Nam for the ongoing 4th Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit.

During the meeting, President Cường reaffirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of attaching importance and giving the highest priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Laos.

The leader extended his greetings to the Lao side on the occasion of the traditional New Year festival Bunpimay, as well as his regards and wishes to Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and other high-ranking leaders of the neighbouring country.

Cường congratulated Laos on its positive achievements across fields, as well as its increasing reputation and position in the region and the world.

The President expressed his belief that Laos will achieve even greater accomplishments, successfully fulfilling the goals set out in the Resolution of the 11th National Party Congress and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan, paving the way for the successful organisation of the 12th National Party Congress.

For his part, Siphandone expressed his pleasure in attending the P4G Summit and wished the event great success.

He noted hope to soon welcome President Cường to Laos, and work closely with Việt Nam in organising events promoting the solidarity and support for mutual development between the two countries.

The leaders emphasised the traditional relations between the two countries, built and nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh, and President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, along with generations of leaders of both nations.

They noted with pleasure significant achievements in bilateral relations in recent times, particularly in strengthening political trust, tightening cooperation in security and defence, expanding economic collaboration, and fostering locality-to-locality exchanges. — VNA/VNS