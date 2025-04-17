New Zealand Governor-General hopes for stronger ties with Việt Nam

WELLINGTON — Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro has expressed her hope that Việt Nam and New Zealand will closely coordinate to effectively implement their newly-established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with an emphasis on the areas where both sides have strengths, potential, and shared interests.

Receiving Ambassador-designate of Việt Nam to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang in Wellington on April 16 (local time), the Governor-General suggested the two sides promote exchanges between businesses and residents, while strengthening coordination and cooperation at regional and international multilateral forums.

She congratulated Ambassador Giang on his new role, which comes at a meaningful time as Việt Nam and New Zealand celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties (1975–2025). She also underscored the significance of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s official visit to Việt Nam in February, during which the two countries upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Governor-General pledged her support for Ambassador Giang to fulfill his tasks and voiced her belief that he would make positive contributions to the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Giang, for his part, affirmed his determination to actively promote the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, contributing to opening a new chapter of stronger, broader, and more comprehensive ties, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

The Ambassador also extended his appreciation to the New Zealand Government for its support to the Vietnamese community and expressed his hope that such favourable conditions will continue, further reinforcing the close and friendly ties between the two nations. — VNS