Vietnamese, Chinese defence ministers visit border post, logistics park in Lạng Sơn

LẠNG SƠN — Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang and Chinese Minister of National Defence Dong Jun led high-level delegations to visit Hữu Nghị International Border Gate's Border Post and Lạng Sơn Logistics Park of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, as part of the 9th Việt Nam–China Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

Sen. Lt. Col. Đoàn Duy Tiến, head of the Hữu Nghị International Border Gate's Border Post, briefed the delegations on cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese border forces. The post oversees more than 3.91km of the borderline and 19 boundary markers adjacent to Youyi town, Pingxiang city, Guangxi province of China.

During the visit, Giang and Dong presented gifts to the unit and watched a friendly volleyball match.

The delegations then visited Viettel’s Lạng Sơn Logistics Park, a major transshipment hub designed to handle up to 1,500 vehicles per day by 2034. The facility integrates advanced technologies such as smart customs gates, automated pallet loading systems, intelligent traffic management, and e-commerce parcel sorting. These innovations are expected to reduce customs clearance time by up to 40 per cent.

The visit concluded with a cultural performance by artists from both countries and a tour of an exhibition showcasing logistics technologies currently used at Viettel Post’s sorting centres. — VNA/VNS