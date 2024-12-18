Party chief urges military youth to cultivate great aspirations

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm urged military youth to cultivate great aspirations grounded in self-confidence, self-control, self-reliance, self-strengthening, and national pride at a meeting with young officers and soldiers and in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The meeting coincided with the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of All-People Defence Festival (December 22, 1944 - 2024).

Lâm lauded young military officers and soldiers for their achievements and pioneering spirit drawing on the VPA's rich 80-year history.

As Việt Nam is set to enter a new era – the era of growth and prosperity, he said the nation’s hopes and aspirations squarely rest on the shoulder of its youth, with military young officers and soldiers playing a pivotal role.

The Party, State and people have high expectations for the military youth to make breakthroughs and rise above challenges, he stressed, calling on them to be absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, Party and people, as well as study and follow the thought, morality and lifestyle of President Hồ Chí Minh.

In this new revolutionary period, he emphasised that the military youth must take the lead in following the Party's policies, particularly in building an elite, strong and modern army, driving national digital transformation, combating wastefulness, and eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses. They should also harness creativity for socio-economic development, natural disaster recovery, and volunteer activities, the Party chief said.

The top leader underlined the importance of continued innovation in youth union activities within the army, particularly through revolutionary action movements that not only address the material and spiritual needs of young officers and soldiers, especially those stationed in remote, mountainous, border, and island areas but also respond promptly to their legitimate concerns.

He also underscored the need for effective military diplomacy and mass mobilisation to strengthen the bonds between the army and the people.

The Party General Secretary expressed his unwavering belief in the military youth, confident that they will rise to meet the trust and expectations of the Party, State, Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defence, and people nationwide. — VNS