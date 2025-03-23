EXPLAINER: New ministry expected to enhance ethnic minority and religious affairs

On March 1, Việt Nam officially established the Ministry of Ethnic Minority and Religious Affairs by merging a ministry-level committee in charge of ethnic affairs with a sub-ministry-level committee responsible for religious matters.

This move, announced at a ceremony in Hà Nội, reflects the country’s broader efforts to streamline its bureaucracy while addressing the intertwined needs of ethnic minorities and religious communities.

Here’s a breakdown of what this new ministry entails, why it was created, and what it means for the country.

What is the Ministry of Ethnic Minority and Religious Affairs?

The Ministry of Ethnic Minority and Religious Affairs was established by merging the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, a ministerial-level body, with the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, which was formerly under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The new ministry takes on a dual mandate: managing state policies on ethnic affairs and religious beliefs and overseeing related public services.

It is headquartered at 349 Đội Cấn Street, Hà Nội, and is led by Minister Đào Ngọc Dung, a former Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs.

It was officially launched on March 1, 2025, following a parliamentary resolution passed in February.

How is the new Ministry structured?

The ministry comprises 13 departmental-level units, down from the 16 units under the former Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs. This reduction reflects deliberate efforts to streamline operations.

This structure includes nine units assisting the minister in state management functions and four units supporting public service management.

Staffing totals 998 personnel, including five ministry leaders, 79 department-level leaders, and 914 employees.

Compared to its predecessor, the ministry has abolished four units, including the Department of Ethnic Minorities, while absorbing the Government Committee for Religious Affairs.

Previously a directorate-level body with 14 subordinate units under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government Committee for Religious Affairs has been re-organised as a department-level entity with seven units in the new ministry.

What will the Ministry do?

The Ministry of Ethnic Minority and Religious Affairs has a broader mandate than the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs it replaces.

Its responsibilities include managing state policies on ethnic affairs across Việt Nam and overseeing religious beliefs and practices, a role inherited from the Government Committee for Religious Affairs.

This dual focus aims to enhance the material and spiritual well-being of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups, particularly its 53 minority groups, while further promoting the freedom of beliefs and religions.

Why was it created?

The establishment of the ministry serves two key purposes:

Streamlining government operations: Việt Nam has been working to reduce administrative overlaps since the Communist Party’s Resolution 18 in 2017, which called for merging agencies with similar functions.

The new ministry’s 13 units represent a reduction from the combined 17 units of its predecessor bodies, aligning to cut the number of ministries from 22 to 17 during the 2021-2026 term.

Unified policy on ethnic and religious affairs: Ethnic identity and religion are closely linked in Việt Nam, especially among minority groups. A single ministry is intended to ensure cohesive policymaking, avoiding inefficiencies and lack of coordination that arose when these areas were managed separately.

At the launch ceremony, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that the ministry reflects the Party and State’s growing focus on ethnic and religious affairs.

"The goal is to strengthen unity among ethnic groups and religions, contributing to the country’s overall development," he said.

How did this come about?

The ministry’s creation is the culmination of years of planning:

2017: The Communist Party of Vietnam’s Resolution 18 set out a vision to restructure agencies with overlapping tasks.

December 2023: A national conference proposed transferring the Government Committee for Religious Affairs to the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs as a precursor to forming a unified body.

January 2025: The Party’s Central Committee endorsed a plan to reduce the number of ministries, including establishing the Ministry of Ethnic Minority and Religious Affairs.

February 2025: At an extraordinary session, Việt Nam’s National Assembly passed Resolution 176/2025/QH15 formalising the ministry’s creation.

March 1, 2025: The ministry was officially launched.

What’s next for the Ministry?

The government has assigned the ministry with specific tasks for 2025:

Education: Partnering with the Ministry of Education and Training to build more boarding schools for ethnic minority students, reducing the need for children to trek dozens of kilometres to school.

Religious Development: Drafting a plan to foster religious growth.

Ethnic Policies: Strengthening policies on culture preservation, leadership training for ethnic minorities, and support for community leaders.

Việt Nam’s 53 ethnic minority groups make up about 14 per cent of its 100 million people, many living in remote areas with distinct cultural customs and religious practices.

By unifying ethnic minority and religious governance, the ministry aims at a more integrated approach to development, one that could reduce inequality and boost national unity.

As the country enters "a new era of the nation’s rise", balancing these priorities will be key to its social and political stability. — VNS