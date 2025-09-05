Vietnam Masters tees up for a record-breaking swing

Golf

HÀ NỘI — The Nam Á Bank Vietnam Masters 2025 tees off from October 8-10 at the Royal Long An Golf & Country Club, where 138 strong athletes will compete for a substantial bonus purse.

As an official event of the Asian Development Tour (ADT), the tournament attracts professional golfers from the Việt Nam Golf Association (VGA) Tour, local amateur rising stars and international competitors from the ADT circuit, promising a highly competitive display of skill and precision.

Under the banner 'New Chapter, Endless Passion,' the Nam Á Bank Vietnam Masters 2025 aims to open a fresh chapter full of ambition, with a lasting flame of passion driving Vietnamese golf to new heights on the global stage.

For the third consecutive year, the Royal Long An Golf & Country Club, designed by legendary Sir Nick Faldo, will host the event.

The stroke play format will span three rounds of 18 holes. After 36 holes, a cut will leave only the top 50 players and ties to battle it out in the final round, competing for a total prize fund of US$90,000.

This year, athletes will compete on the 9-hole Lake C, featuring narrow fairways and small greens that require high technique, focus and accuracy, while the 9-hole Desert A course showcases the typical natural desert environment with landscapes of sand, rocks and large bunkers.

Last year, only four Vietnamese players made the cut. Among them, talented teenager Nguyễn Anh Minh won the Best Amateur title.

The champion was Ahmad Baig of Pakistan, who scored 13-under 277, setting a record for the four-year tournament.

"VGA hopes that this will be a playground for athletes, including members of the national team aiming for a professional career, to compete and play on home ground," said VGA General Secretary Vũ Nguyên,.

“The Vietnam Masters will always remain the premier tournament of the VGA, a stage where professional athletes can showcase their talent and deliver world-class performances for Vietnamese audiences. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the growth of Vietnamese golf and its progress in comparison with the international community.” — VNS