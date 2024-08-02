Miss World Việt Nam launches educational project in hometown

HÀ NỘI Miss World Việt Nam 2019, Lương Thùy Linh, has launched a project to renovate school facilities and donate study materials to students in the northern province of Cao Bằng.

The project, entitled Vẽ Tương Lai (Painting the Future), is the first in the series of activities that Linh has planned to make in 2024, which marks the fifth anniversary since she was crowned Miss World Việt Nam. The activities aim to pay gratitude to the audience who have always accompanied and supported her throughout her journey.

Painting the Future has already renovated some school buildings and brought study materials to students in two branches of the Ca Thành Elementary School in Ca Thành Commune, Nguyên Bình District, Cao Bằng Province.

Linh said she placed great importance on education and had put a lot of thought and effort into community projects. Painting the Future has been nurtured and prepared for over one year before its implementation.

“I’m very happy that I can return to Cao Bằng and carry out community activities on the occasion of the five-year anniversary of winning Miss World Việt Nam 2019,” Linh wrote on her Facebook page.

“I have always nurtured this project, with the desire to bring a better learning environment, provide more motivation for young students from remote and mountainous areas to attend school more regularly and continue writing their future dreams in the classroom, together with their teachers and friends.

“Seeing the school freshly painted and bright and seeing the radiant smiles on the children's faces when they receive care and affection, I was filled with happiness. I hope that the project will reach more schools, bringing even more good things to the young students.”

Throughout the implementation of this project, Linh noted that she received the support of the local authorities. She and her team travelled eight hours from Hà Nội to reach two school sites in her hometown of Cao Bằng, to inspect the school painting and present over 160 bags of school aids to the students.

She also travelled to the house of a student that had fallen ill with a fever that led to body paralysis, unable to come to school to receive the gifts. The student used to be a class monitor and had always achieved good academic results.

Prior to this, the Painting the Future project were carried out in Nam Trà My District, Quảng Nam Province, where two schools were renovated and re-painted.

Linh was crowned Miss World Việt Nam 2019 and represented Việt Nam at the Miss World 2019 beauty pageant when she was just 19 years old. She is particularly admired by her supporters for her profound thinking and mature style, while still maintaining a youthful and dynamic appearance. VNS