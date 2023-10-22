Acclaimed chef uses Vietnamese ingredients to amaze connoisseurs

HÀ NỘI — Acclaimed Austrian chef Stephan Zoisl, who runs a restaurant with an innovative dining concept in Singapore, has shared his passion for food and creativity to every dish he creates with connoisseurs in Hà Nội.

Billed as a “European omakase”, his multi-award winning restaurant Chef’s Table by Chef Stephan offers a unique dining concept where visitors are given a list of available produce for the day. Then they can select any from the 28 items that they would like to be used in their four, six, or eight-course menu.

From there, chef Zoisl and his team will create the courses. His ingredients-driven cuisine combines elements of European and Asian flavours, resulting in a fusion of creative dishes.

For two special dinners in Hà Nội, he has designed a seven-course menu, using Vietnamese spices to heightening the flavour of food creations, alongside other premium bases such as lobster, caviar, monkfish, truffle, and Wagyu beef.

“I have used Vietnamese ingredients such as coconut cream, lemongrass, chili and ginger, to create the flavour that local palette is famous for,” he said.

The talented chef also treated the local connoisseurs with his signature dessert – Chef’s Heritage ‘Kaiserschmarrn’ – the Austrian style Emperor soufflé pancake served with vanilla ice cream and cherry compote.

According to the talented chef, alongside the quality of food ingredients, appropriate cookware also plays an important role in his creativity.

“Being a professional chef, I have been searching for products that match my passion for cooking to elevate the favour," he added.

"Conducting a cooking school, being also in kitchen and operating a restaurant, I need to find the appropriate cookware.”

He revealed that he has been loyal with WMF – a German long-history tableware manufacturer, over the past decade.

Coming back to Việt Nam after his first visit 13 years ago, chef Zoisl said that he has “witnessed the massive development of the country along with the culinary culture blossoms to the point that European countries also have pay attention to”.

The celebrated chef also said that in the world of fine dining, the taste and the quality of the food is not enough anymore, but customers also need the ‘experience’.

“The factors that make up the ‘experience’ is the environment and the tableware such as cutlery and glassware that can perfect the whole aspects of the fine dining,” he said.

Zoisl also explained the reason why he is loyal with the German tableware manufacturer, who celebrates its 170 anniversary this year.

“They are able to accommodate this important factor, bring several and variety of arrangements that can play this role effectively,” he said.

Born in Austria, where he started to work in the kitchen of his father’s restaurant at the age of 13. With those first-hand experience, he then began his career working in top restaurants in Europe, including several Michelin-starred establishments. He has gained recognition for his culinary expertise and innovative approach to cooking. — VNS



