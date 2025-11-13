HCM City, Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture enhance collaboration

HCM CITY — The Japan Kanagawa Festival in HCM City was held on Wednesday to promote business connections and expand cooperation between HCM City and Kanagawa, and contribute to the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng, deputy chairman of the People's Committee of HCM City, emphasised that HCM City and Kanagawa share a special friendly connection, which began in 2013 through the cooperation between HCM City and Yokohama, the capital City of Kanagawa. Since then, the two sides have maintained close ties through various exchange activities and cooperation in many important areas.

HCM City is entering a new phase of development that is more dynamic and creative, particularly following its merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces. The city is currently working on a comprehensive urban development plan with a strategic vision of "Three Regions - One Special Zone - Three Corridors - Five Pillars." This vision identifies Japan and advanced prefectures like Kanagawa as key partners in the city's effort to renew its growth model. The goal is to transform HCM City into a leading green, creative, and livable city in Asia.

Dũng expressed his hope that the festival will spark a practical and sustainable collaboration initiative, with Kanagawa businesses investing in HCM City and local firms expanding into the Japanese prefecture.

These initiatives will promote trade, technology transfer, workforce development, and innovation, thus strengthening the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he added.

Okabe Mitsutoshi Yuji, chief representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) office in HCM City, stated that Việt Nam is a primary focus for Japanese investment, ranking first in ASEAN in terms of future investment potential. He also emphasised the increasing trend of Vietnamese companies expanding into Japan, particularly in key sectors such as Information Technology.

Introducing Kanagawa’s investment potential and opportunities, the prefecture’s Governor Kuroiwa Yuji said that it leads in robotics, satellite technology, and is known as a hub for innovation in Japan. The prefecture provides appealing investment incentives, including support for up to 12 per cent of project costs, a 50 per cent reduction in property tax, and assistance with office rentals.

Kanagawa has maintained a strong partnership with Việt Nam through the Vietnam Festival in Kanagawa and various cultural and workforce exchange programmes. To date, more than 20 Vietnamese businesses have invested in the prefecture. — VNS