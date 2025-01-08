Farming in the digital age

Provinces in the Central Highlands have gradually introduced "digital technology" through exemplary smart agriculture models, building a comprehensive digital agriculture ecosystem aimed at sustainable development.
Head of the Electricity Market Department under the Electricity Regulatory Authority explained that the proposed adjustment aligns with efforts to ensure electricity prices reflect market conditions more accurately.
Việt Nam's total retail sales of consumer goods and services reached VNĐ6.4 quadrillion (US$252 billion) in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of 9 per cent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
HCM City is set to crack down on violations related to hoarding, listing of prices and the transportation, storage and sale of prohibited, smuggled, counterfeit, and untraceable goods, according to its Department of Industry and Trade.