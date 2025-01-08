Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Farming in the digital age

January 08, 2025 - 15:49
Provinces in the Central Highlands have gradually introduced "digital technology" through exemplary smart agriculture models, building a comprehensive digital agriculture ecosystem aimed at sustainable development.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom