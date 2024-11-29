Politics & Law
Opening ceremony held for programme promoting Vietnamese agricultural products

November 29, 2024 - 16:22
The 'Pride of Vietnamese Agricultural Products' programme officially started in Hà Nội yesterday, running until December 1.
Bùi Duy Quang, Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Centre for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion, speaks at the event. — Photo baotintuc.vn

HÀ NỘI — The 'Pride of Vietnamese Agricultural Products' programme officially started in Hà Nội yesterday, running until December 1.

The event, organised by the Hà Nội Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre (HPA) in collaboration with the Long Biên District People’s Committee and other agencies, is part of Hà Nội's 2024 Promotion Programme.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bùi Duy Quang, Deputy Director of HPA, said: "The 'Pride of Vietnamese Agricultural Products' programme aims to strengthen promotion activities and seek markets for agricultural products, OCOP products, and outstanding agricultural and rural products from Hà Nội and other provinces.

"The event contributes to stimulating agricultural production and rural development while connecting these products with consumers in the capital and creating opportunities for producers to access local distribution channels."

This year’s event has drawn the participation of approximately 150 enterprises, co-operatives and OCOP entities from 32 provinces and cities across the country, including Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ninh, Bình Định, Thừa Thiên-Huế and Hà Nội.

The programme features around 120 booths displaying over 1,500 product lines. These include agricultural products, exemplary OCOP items, regional specialties, processed goods, green agricultural products, high-tech applications and traditional handicraft products.

The Hà Nội Cooperative Alliance is also hosting a 'Weekend Market' showcasing OCOP products, agricultural goods and traditional crafts at 20 booths. Hòa Bình Province’s exhibition area features 30 booths, introducing and promoting its agricultural products and OCOP items, enriching visitors’ experiences.

The programme also encourages safe year-end shopping while supporting the 'Vietnamese People Prioritise Vietnamese Goods' campaign. — VNS

