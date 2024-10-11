Politics & Law
Technology summit promotes sustainable digital economy in Việt Nam

October 11, 2024 - 15:22
Techsauce Global Summit 2024 in HCM City, themed “Unleashing Southeast Asia’s Tech Potential,” was co-organised by Techsauce and KBTG Việt Nam on October 10. — VNS Photo Hồng Linh

HCM CITY — Unleashing Southeast Asia's tech potential involves not only adopting technology but also unlocking people's creativity and ambition to build a sustainable digital economy for the region, said Thanussak Thanyasiri, Managing Director of KBTG Việt Nam at a summit in HCM City.

The event, Techsauce Global Summit 2024 in HCM City, themed “Unleashing Southeast Asia’s Tech Potential,” was co-organised by Techsauce and KBTG Vietnam on October 10.

The event aimed to promote a sustainable digital economy in the ASEAN region by connecting businesses with technology organisations worldwide and enabling SMEs and startups to grow.

The event presented an overview of the startup landscape in Việt Nam, addressing issues related to high-tech human resources and the latest technology trends through 10 discussion sessions with experts.

It also showcases the potential arising from the close collaboration between the technology ecosystems of Thailand and Việt Nam.

Experts said that Việt Nam is a highly promising environment for startups and foreign businesses to invest in, especially for Thailand, with a population of nearly 100 million and a large high-tech workforce.

In particular, collaboration between businesses from Thailand and the Vietnamese workforce is highly beneficial, as both countries share many cultural similarities.

Additionally, the Vietnamese government is actively promoting digital transformation, encouraging the adoption of technology across various economic and social sectors.

Additionally, experts are discussing technological solutions in the fields of fintech, healthtech, and especially artificial intelligence (AI).

The experts also highlighted some of the impacts of AI on the labour market in the region and the career opportunities it presents in Việt Nam. VNS

