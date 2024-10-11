Hà Tĩnh orange and products festival coming soon

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Tĩnh Department of Industry and Trade is organising this year's Hà Tĩnh orange and products festival, which will take place from November 15 to 17.

The festival will be held in the area around Trần Phú Square in Nguyễn Du Ward, Hà Tĩnh City. It it expected to feature 100 booths displaying oranges and Hà Tĩnh products. Opening hours are from 7.30am to 10pm daily for all three festival days.

This is an opportunity for organisations, enterprises, cooperatives and households producing and trading oranges and high-value Hà Tĩnh products to participate in displaying, introducing and selling products.

At the same time, it also creates opportunities for enterprises producing and trading agricultural materials, machinery and equipment, organic fertilisers, biotechnology, plant varieties, livestock, plant protection and veterinary drugs, animal feed and ornamental plants.

The festival also invites wholesalers and retailers such as supermarkets, distributors and enterprises from both inside and outside the province to participate to connect with the product consumption market.

This is an annual activity to introduce, promote and honour the Hà Tĩnh orange brand and the province's products and specialties to domestic and foreign consumers.

It supports enterprises, cooperatives and production households to meet with other businesses and seek opportunities for investment cooperation and production, business and market expansion.

The event will also create an opportunity for organisations and individuals to exchange experiences in production, cultivation, varietal conservation, transfer of science and technology and application of technology in production to expand the orange growing area and boost productivity and quality of agricultural products.

It's also a chance to enhance the responsibility at all levels, including for sectors and people, in protecting and developing product brands and geographical origin as well as widely promote the orange brand and other provincial products. — VNS