HCM City to host Vietnam Adhesives & Tape Expo 2024

October 11, 2024 - 15:02
The upcoming event will bring together over 70 exhibitors from the US, the EU, Japan and China. They will showcase glue, adhesive and sealant for the construction industry, wood products and handicrafts, textiles, footwear, electronic components and semiconductors.
A booth at the previous Vietnam Adhesives & Tape Expo in HCM City . — Photo courtesy of the event's organisers

HÀ NỘI — An international exhibition on adhesive and tape will be held at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from November 27-29, the event's organisers have announced.

The Vietnam Adhesives & Tape Expo 2024 will feature more than 70 exhibitors from the US, the EU, Japan and China. They will showcase glue, adhesive and sealant that can be used in the construction industry, wood products and handicrafts, textiles, footwear, electronic components and semiconductors.

Organisers said the event is expected to connect domestic and international manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers, helping them introduce their products, materials, and technologies to meet enterprises' production and business needs.

Seminars and business matching events between foreign enterprises and manufacturers in HCM City and neighbouring provinces will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition, which is jointly held by the Việt Nam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (Vietfair), CCPIT Sub-Council of Chemical Industry, and China Adhesives and Tape Industry Association.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade's Việt Nam Industry and Trade Centre has forecast that the scale of the adhesive and tape industry in Việt Nam would likely reach about US$1.1 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.5 per cent. — VNS

adhesive and tape exhibition HCM City

