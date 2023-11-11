Vietnamese products showcased at Cuban expo, popular

HCM CITY — A wide range of Vietnamese products are on display at separate pavilion at the 39th Havana International Fair, running from November 6 to 13 in the Cuban capital and the biggest annual trade event in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Vietnam National Pavilion covers an area of 400sq.m and has 16 booths showcasing agricultural products, processed foods, household appliances, construction materials, interior and exterior decorative items, vaccines, and biological products.

Among its highlights is the HCM City booth cluster showcasing products such as rice, spices, coffee, dried fruits, confectionery, wooden furniture, essential oils, traditional handicrafts, functional foods, and agricultural machinery and equipment of more than 50 companies.

According to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), which has organised the Vietnamese delegation to participate in the fair as part of the national trade promotion programme, Vietnamese products have received positive reviews for their quality and taste that match the requirements of the Cuban and Latin American markets.

The country’s pavilion was honoured to welcome Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, it added.

Speaking at the opening of the pavilion on November 8, Hoàng Minh Chiến, deputy director of Vietrade, said Việt Nam is Cuba's second largest trading partner in Asia with their trade reaching US$181.8 million last year.

Participating in exhibitions like this would help strengthen co-operation between Vietnamese and Cuban firms, helping boost exports further, he said.

Cuba and other Caribbean and Latin American countries are potential markets for Việt Nam since they have large demand for goods in which the country has strengths, and entering the Cuban market would enable entry into the rest, he added.

On the sidelines of the fair, the Vietnam - Cuba Business Forum was held by the Vietnamese embassy in Cuba and the Cuban Chamber of Commerce with the participation of over 100 Vietnamese and Cuban companies in agriculture, F&B, household appliances, handicrafts, agricultural machinery, construction and construction materials, and healthcare.

It was meant to help Vietnamese businesses get a better understanding of Cuba’s economic policies, trade incentives and promising investment areas, and ministries, agencies and localities to orient their promotions. — VNS