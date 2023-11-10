Society
Standard Chartered hosts first Treasury Leadership Forum in Việt Nam

November 10, 2023 - 11:00
Panelists discuss on improving business liquidity through digitization of cash management processes at the Treasury Leadership Forum hosted by Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam in HCM City on November 8. Photo courtesy of the bank

HCM CITY — Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam on Wednesday hosted its inaugural Treasury Leadership Forum in Việt Nam, focusing on digital trends in Việt Nam and the ASEAN region that have a significant impact on treasury management.

The forum, themed The Blueprint for Tomorrow’s Treasury”, brought together treasury professionals from various industries, thought leaders and financial experts to discuss, network, and exchange ideas on the evolution of treasury.

The event was aimed at exploring how digital transformation and technological advancements are enabling treasurers to embrace new and sustainable business models for the future.

It also featured digital booths introduced by Standard Chartered, offering interactive product demonstrations and opportunities for participants to engage with the bank’s digital solutions.

There were six digital booths for cash management solutions, trade finance and working capital solutions, financial markets, financing and securities services, payroll solutions and distributor financing solutions to address different banking needs of corporate customers.

Michele Wee, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam, said, “We are proud to host this event for the first time in Việt Nam, showcasing our commitment to promoting excellence in the financial sector, driving innovation in treasury practices, and supporting the Vietnamese Government’s initiatives for national development. Sustainability and technology are among Standard Chartered’s strategic priorities, and these are aligned with the Vietnamese Government’s focus on sustainability with their commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2050, and digital transformation with the National Digital Transformation programme by 2025 with a vision to 2030.”

She highlighted the forum’s significance as a unique opportunity for corporate professionals and industry experts to gather and exchange ideas, particularly in the ever-evolving economic landscape, with a specific focus on the importance of business liquidity. 

Emily Hamblin, the British Consul General in HCM City, said, “Today’s event is an excellent example of how the UK and Việt Nam are working together to build for the future. Digital transformation is redefining how companies operate. Standard Chartered is ensuring that more companies can capitalise on these advances in technology, which will also empower them to more successfully integrate sustainability into their business models.”

At the panel discussion with industry leaders on improving business liquidity through digitization of cash management processes, panelists provided well-rounded perspectives on implementing strategies and leveraging digital tools to optimize cash management processes, cash flow forecasting, centralized treasury management, and automated payment processes. These strategies help boost business liquidity and provide greater financial stability, enabling businesses to respond effectively to opportunities and challenges.

Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam was awarded Best Overall Bank for Cash Management in Global Finance’s Best Treasury and Cash Management Award 2023 and Best Payments and Collections Solution in The Asset Treasurise Awards 2023. —VNS

 

 

Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam Treasury Leadership Forum

