VIPREMIUM 2024: The ultimate showcase of premium products to take place in HCM City later this month

The Vietnam International Premium Products Fair (VIPREMIUM 2024) will open in Ho Chi Minh City later this month, with the participation of over 100 exhibitors from across Asia.

VIPREMIUM will showcase an extensive collection of premium products ranging from luxury home decor and high-quality fashion accessories to gourmet food items and bespoke gifts. This year, the fair is expected to attract more than 1,000 discerning buyers eager to explore and purchase the finest offerings available.

In addition to the exceptional products on display, VIPREMIUM offers a variety of programs and entertainment options designed to enrich the visitor experience. Attendees can look forward to exclusive gifts, live performances, a beauty talk show with Trinh Pham, and gourmet tastings that highlight the luxury and craftsmanship of the featured products.

A highlight of the fair will be a series of seminars for professionals, providing valuable insights into the latest trends in premium product sourcing and marketing. During these seminars, industry experts will share their knowledge on topics such as sustainable luxury, market expansion strategies, and innovative design.

Furthermore, a series of business-matching sessions will be held during the fair, facilitating over a thousand one-on-one meetings between buyers and exhibitors. These tailored networking opportunities are designed to foster meaningful connections and drive business growth.

VIPREMIUM will take place from May 30 until June 2 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre. It promises to be a remarkable event, celebrating the best in premium products and offering an unparalleled platform for business expansion and professional development.

For further information, please visit the website: https://vipremium.vn/