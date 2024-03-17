Chef Nguyễn Trung Khiên unveils the recipe how to prepare the rich flavours of ‘Baked pork ribs with lemongrass and honey’.

Indulge in this work of cuisine art as part of the à la carte menu at Food Exchange Restaurant, or relish it in the comfort of the in-room dining service.

Ingredients:

Pork ribs: 1kg

Seasoning powder: 15g

Sugar: 80g

Soy sauce: 80ml

Oyster sauce: 30ml

Honey: 35ml

Lemongrass: 100g

Bird's eye chilli: 10g

Minced garlic: 15g

Satay sauce: 10g

Five-spice powder: 2g

Garlic oil: 20ml

Red cashew oil: 20ml

Peeled dried shallots: 30g

Preparation:

Grind the spices together to create a sauce mixture

Marinate the pork ribs in the sauce mixture for at least 6 hours

Put the ribs in the oven and bake at 150 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes

Increase the oven temperature to 180 degrees Celsius and bake for an additional 10 minutes

Remove the pork ribs from the oven. Place on a plate to serve.

Elevate your dining experience by visiting Novotel Hanoi Thai Ha at 2 Thái Hà Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội, to savour not a selection of other premium dishes meticulously curated for your pleasure. Tel: (024) 3857 5588. VNS