Home Sunday Ông Táo's Kitchen

Baked pork ribs with lemongrass and honey

March 17, 2024 - 07:00
With Cluster Executive Chef Nguyễn Trung Khiên at Novotel Hanoi Thai Ha and Novotel Suites Hanoi

Chef Nguyễn Trung Khiên unveils the recipe how to prepare the rich flavours of ‘Baked pork ribs with lemongrass and honey’.

Indulge in this work of cuisine art as part of the à la carte menu at Food Exchange Restaurant, or relish it in the comfort of the in-room dining service.

Cluster Executive Chef Nguyễn Trung Khiên

Ingredients:

  • Pork ribs: 1kg
  • Seasoning powder: 15g
  • Sugar: 80g
  • Soy sauce: 80ml
  • Oyster sauce: 30ml
  • Honey: 35ml
  • Lemongrass: 100g
  • Bird's eye chilli: 10g
  • Minced garlic: 15g
  • Satay sauce: 10g
  • Five-spice powder: 2g
  • Garlic oil: 20ml
  • Red cashew oil: 20ml
  • Peeled dried shallots: 30g
Baked pork ribs with lemongrass and honey

Preparation:

  • Grind the spices together to create a sauce mixture
  • Marinate the pork ribs in the sauce mixture for at least 6 hours
  • Put the ribs in the oven and bake at 150 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes
  • Increase the oven temperature to 180 degrees Celsius and bake for an additional 10 minutes
  • Remove the pork ribs from the oven. Place on a plate to serve.

Elevate your dining experience by visiting Novotel Hanoi Thai Ha at 2 Thái Hà Street, Đống Đa District, Hà Nội, to savour not a selection of other premium dishes meticulously curated for your pleasure. Tel: (024) 3857 5588. VNS

