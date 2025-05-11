Dubbed films in Việt Nam see potential growth

Vietnamese voice actors are increasingly dubbing foreign films, a trend that has improved film quality and audience enjoyment.

The Thai film 404 Run Now (or 404 Chạy Ngay Đi in Vietnamese version), which premiered in Việt Nam in December last year, topped the domestic box office for several consecutive days, according to data from Box Office Việt Nam.

Aside from its humorous script, the contributions of voices from Lê Dương Bảo Lâm, La Thành and Diệp Bảo Ngọc were noted for making the film more relatable and charming.

Riding that success, Lâm recently dubbed the South Korean film Hitman: Agent Jun (Sát Thủ Vô Cùng Cực in Việt Nam), where he, along with Lê Khánh and Thành, created a unique tone for Lee Yi-kyung's character.

This trend of giving a new voice to foreign films was also applied by Khang Media, which brought Bad Boyz Band (Trẻ Trâu Không Đùa Được Đâu), Rider (Giao Hàng Cho Ma), Love Lies (Yêu Vì Tiền Điên Vì Tình), and others to Việt Nam.

A number of well-known artists, such as Hồng Vân, Hồng Đào, Quốc Trường, Lê Lộc, Tuấn Dũng, and Võ Tấn Phát, were invited to dub those films, providing fresh experiences not only for the audience but also for the artists themselves.

A veteran in both theatrical and television/film acting, Vân found voicing the character of Pie’s mother in the Thai film Rider, released in February 2025, a new and exciting experience.

"Dubbing foreign films seems easy, but in reality, it’s not easy at all," she admitted.

Phát voiced the male lead, successfully bringing out the character's quirky nature.

In the Hong Kong film Love Lies, released on March 21, the collaboration between Trường and Đào in voicing the two lead characters left a strong impression on viewers.

Trường said that he drew on his past acting experiences and worked closely with voice director Khánh Ái to perform well in this new role.

"This is an interesting and unique experience, which made me realise that being a voice actor is as challenging as being a live-action actor on set. During the working process, the director advised me to speak slower. As I’m from the Mekong Delta, I usually speak quickly, but the director advised me to stay calm and focus on clear pronunciation. With the director’s guidance, I was able to complete this role," Trường said.

Most recently, the Thai film Muay Thai Hustle (Gấu Yêu Của Anh), released on April 4, gained attention with a dubbing cast that included Hoài Linh, Minh Dự, Mie, and Lạc Hoàng Long, further demonstrating the increasing focus on dubbing foreign films, leading to positive changes in both audience reception and box office results.

Difficult yet easy

The selection of foreign films with dubbed versions has been gradually expanding in recent years.

Previously, it was feared that dubbing films would disrupt the emotional flow of the story, but now, distributors are showing caution, closely following the original while introducing moderate creativity, such as using popular Vietnamese phrases to make the films feel more familiar to local audiences.

According to director Vũ Thành Vinh, representative of the company that brought films like Rider and Love Lies to Việt Nam, the trend of Vietnamese audiences supporting projects with cultural similarities and dubbed versions is growing.

However, to build trust with the audience, he and his team must focus on creating high-quality dubbed versions.

"Besides staying true to the content, we carefully choose popular phrases or invite artists who match the story and the voice of the actors. This helps generate affection for the film, and as a result, the box office performance improves," Vinh said.

He added that meticulous attention to detail is crucial when producing a dubbed version for a foreign film.

He explained that the challenge lies in making sure the translation fits the story while matching the character's lip movements. However, when done well, it can offer something fresh, bringing the film closer to the audience.

"The voice actors breathe new life into the characters, making the film smoother and more compelling. This proves that when done seriously, dubbing foreign films is a great trend, providing a new experience for moviegoers," he said.

This choice requires additional costs, time, and effort from the distributors, but if the actors perform well, it can help attract more viewers. Moreover, the involvement of well-known actors in dubbing is considered a draw for audiences to watch the films in theatres.

Đào said that inviting famous actors to dub foreign films is a fascinating approach.

"I’ve spent a long time abroad, and inviting well-known actors to dub animated films is very important. Because when people admire an actor, it helps the film become more popular," she said.

In evaluating the market, Vinh said: "There are still audiences who are loyal to subtitles and prefer to experience the full emotional depth of the sound and dialogue. However, the audience for dubbed films is steadily growing." VNS