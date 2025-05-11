Songwriter sets record for composing film music across genres

The Vietnam Record Organisation (VietKings) has honoured songwriter Phạm Hữu Tâm as the creator of most pieces of film music in the country, across several genres.

The artist has tirelessly written more than 250 pieces of music for television series, movies, and commercials over the past three decades, ensuring his name has become a familiar one in both the Vietnamese music and film industries.

Tâm was born in 1961 in the southern province of Bình Dương, but grew up in HCM City. He began his artistic journey at the age of 12, studying classical guitar at the Saigon National Music School under teacher Đỗ Đức Chung, and later learned piano with Lê Quang Long.

By the age of 17, he had become a talented keyboardist and performed with well-known bands such as Cửu Long Nam, the September Club, and the Hồ Chí Minh City Television Music Troupe.

Tâm graduated as valedictorian with a BA in composition from the HCM City Conservatory of Music, while also completing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at HCM City Open University in 1995.

He continued his study in the US in the early-to-mid 2000s, focusing on music and sound engineering at prestigious institutions. With dedication and a continuous desire to learn, Tâm earned numerous certificates, laying a solid foundation for his enduring contributions to the Vietnamese music and film industries.

The songwriter has also participated in production and sound direction for many films, including notable titles like Cô Dâu Đại Chiến (Battles of the Brides), Giấc Mơ Biển (Sea Dreams), 14 Ngày (14 Days), Những Đóa Hoa Tình Yêu (The Flowers of Love), and Con Gái Vị Thẩm Phán (The Judge's Daughter).

Tâm founded Midi Film Company in 2009 and Tamstudio six years later to develop film and music projects. Among these, a series of 90 short films adapted from the book Hạt Giống Tâm Hồn (Seeds of the Soul) is a testament to his passion for humanistic art, inspiring positive change in the community.

After many years of dedication, his talent and commitment have been recognised through numerous awards in the fields of film and music, including a silver medal at the National Film Festival 2010 for Sea Dreams, Golden Kite Award 2012 for Best Sound Engineer for Battles of the Brides, and Golden Kite commendation the following year for The Judge's Daughter, among others.

The song Vùng Trời Bình Yên (Peaceful Skies), which Tâm wrote for the film of the same name, caused a sensation when it was performed by Wren Evans for an album celebrating 25 years of the Làn Sóng Xanh (Blue Waves) music programme.

This version, featuring a creative blend of modern and nostalgic styles, received considerable interest from young audiences, and served as a vibrant testament to the enduring vitality of the 64-year-old songwriter’s emotionally rich artistic creations.

"I am truly moved and cannot believe that I have been acknowledged by Vietkings as the composer of the most diverse film music,” Tâm said on receiving the honour.

“For the past 30 years, I have only focused on composing, specifically in film music, meditation music, and Buddhist music, especially the humanitarian genre with the series Seeds of the Soul.

“I know that these types of music are difficult to establish a name, but I remain persistent because my sincere desire is to spread spiritual values and humanity."

According to the artist, film music has a distinct identity compared to other music genres. The songwriter is not merely giving wings to melodies and lyrics that float freely with personal emotions.

Instead, Tâm explained, they must embody the storyteller through music, closely following the emotional flow and narrative of the script to create lyrics and melodies that intertwine, highlighting the film's thematic essence.

“A message to young people today is to boldly create and dedicate themselves to their artistic talents. By giving, you will ultimately receive in return,” Tâm said. VNS