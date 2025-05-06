Việt Nam monitors investigation, supports families of four citizens found dead in Taiwan (China)

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is working closely with Taiwanese authorities following the discovery of four deceased Vietnamese citizens in an apartment in Taoyuan, Taiwan (China), on May 3 night.

According to the Việt Nam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, local authorities are carrying out an investigation, with initial assessments suggesting that the deaths may have resulted from accidental poisoning of carbon monoxide.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam promptly directed the office in Taipei to coordinate with Taiwanese authorities to verify the identities of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Ministry’s Consular Department is also working with relevant domestic agencies to confirm personal details and notify the victims’ families as soon as possible.

The Việt Nam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei will continue to closely monitor the investigation and provide assistance to the victims’ families, including support with funeral arrangements.

The Yangmei Precinct of the Taoyuan Police Department reported in a press release that it received a call at approximately 10pm on May 3 requesting a welfare check on individuals residing in a rental home in Yangmei District as the victims’ friends had been unable to contact them for several days.

The police then discovered four deceased individuals – two men and two women – inside the house, with no visible injuries or signs of a struggle on the bodies. — VNS