Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam monitors investigation, supports families of four citizens found dead in Taiwan (China)

May 06, 2025 - 18:44
Việt Nam is working with Taiwanese authorities to investigate the deaths of four Vietnamese nationals found in a Taoyuan apartment, with initial reports pointing to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
Taoyuan Police Department's Yangmei Precinct. — CNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is working closely with Taiwanese authorities following the discovery of four deceased Vietnamese citizens in an apartment in Taoyuan, Taiwan (China), on May 3 night.

According to the Việt Nam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, local authorities are carrying out an investigation, with initial assessments suggesting that the deaths may have resulted from accidental poisoning of carbon monoxide.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam promptly directed the office in Taipei to coordinate with Taiwanese authorities to verify the identities of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Ministry’s Consular Department is also working with relevant domestic agencies to confirm personal details and notify the victims’ families as soon as possible.

The Việt Nam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei will continue to closely monitor the investigation and provide assistance to the victims’ families, including support with funeral arrangements.

The Yangmei Precinct of the Taoyuan Police Department reported in a press release that it received a call at approximately 10pm on May 3 requesting a welfare check on individuals residing in a rental home in Yangmei District as the victims’ friends had been unable to contact them for several days.

The police then discovered four deceased individuals – two men and two women – inside the house, with no visible injuries or signs of a struggle on the bodies. — VNS

citizen protection

see also

More on this story

Society

Hidden war tunnel

Step back into history with a rare glimpse inside one of the tunnels in the heart of HCM City used by the Saigon Special Forces. This underground passage once stored over two tonnes of weapons and played a crucial role during the resistance war with America.
Society

Digital technology for the elderly

Elderly people are among the most at risk of being left behind in today’s digital age. But a unique AI class in Hà Nội’s Cầu Giấy District is working to ensure that doesn't happen. Seniors are now learning to use smartphones and AI applications for entertainment, shopping, communication and more.
Society

Following in footsteps

Through relentless training and unwavering determination, Việt Nam’s elite commandos are the unsung heroes who protect peace for the nation.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom