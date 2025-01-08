Stay alert, not alarmed: Health ministry updates on HMPV

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên on Wednesday addressed growing public concerns regarding the virus-caused pneumonia situation in China that many worry to be the next COVID-19.

At the Government press briefing, Tuyên noted that the surveillance system and information from media and social networks had recorded cases of pneumonia caused by the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus in China.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s acute respiratory disease monitoring, the primary pathogen identified was the HMPV virus.

This respiratory virus was first identified in 2001.

On January 4, 2025, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially stated that the spread of respiratory infections in the country is a common seasonal occurrence peaking in winter and not an unusual health event. The HMPV virus spreads through respiratory droplets and exhibits symptoms similar to the common cold (fever, cough, nasal congestion). It can lead to complications like pneumonia and bronchitis, with higher risks for children under five, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

Chinese health authorities confirmed that the nation’s healthcare system is not overwhelmed, with current hospital usage rates lower than the same period last year, and no emergency declarations have been made.

The World Health Organization (WHO) assessed that seasonal outbreaks of respiratory diseases are typical in temperate regions during winter. It recommended basic measures to curb the spread and minimise risks, particularly for vulnerable groups, and advised against imposing trade or travel restrictions linked to current acute respiratory disease trends.

In response to the situation, Việt Nam's Ministry of Health has been actively monitoring developments through its daily surveillance system, in close cooperation with the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tuyên noted.

The health official stressed that Việt Nam is also entering the winter-spring season, conducive to respiratory viruses. The Ministry of Health has issued guidance to the public and provincial health departments on proactive measures for disease prevention during this period.

The Ministry advises citizens to regularly follow official updates to avoid undue panic, but at the same time, take precautions per its guidelines: consume well-cooked food, maintain good hygiene, exercise regularly, use masks in public and crowded spaces, stay warm in cold weather, and ensure children receive full and timely vaccinations.

Those with symptoms should promptly seek medical attention to prevent complications, improper drug use, and antibiotic resistance. — VNS