Hà Nội builds new-style rural areas alongside urban development

HÀ NỘI — As Hà Nội grows and develops, authorities are focused on building advanced new-style rural areas to boost villages and rural spaces alongside urban development.

These efforts are being made under the municipal Party Committee's Scheme No 04-CTr/TU aimed at implementing the National Target Programme. This programme focuses on building new-style rural areas associated with restructuring the agricultural sector, developing the rural economy, and improving the lives of farmers.

Many parts of the capital city are simultaneously building new-style rural areas as well as advanced new-style rural areas as a prerequisite for urban development.

Tân Lập Commune has the fastest urbanisation rate in Đan Phượng District.

Tân Lập today resembles a city, with its densely packed high-rise buildings. The streets are crowded and constantly bustling with vehicles. Agricultural production is gradually shrinking as services and trade rapidly develop.

Within the commune, Tân Tây Đô Urban Area is home to hundreds of households.

Nguyễn Văn Học, Chairman of the Tân Lập Commune People's Committee, said that Tân Lập has completed construction of advanced new-style rural areas.

With a goal of transforming the commune into a ward, during the process of constructing new-style rural areas, Tân Lập has invested in a standard infrastructure system.

The Tân Lập Kindergarten, Tân Lập B Primary School, and Tân Lập Junior Secondary School have all met level two national standards.

Currently, the average income for residents in the commune exceeds VNĐ82 million (US$3,300) per person per year, higher than the average in Đan Phượng District overall.

“We are focusing on leadership, direction and calling for resources as we strive to transform the commune into a ward by 2025. So far, the commune has achieved 13 out of 16 criteria for a ward,” Học said.

Cương Ngô Village in Tứ Hiệp Commune, Thanh Trì District, used to have a very small entrance road. Now the road has been widened to five metres and paved with asphalt and concrete.

Trần Văn Vinh, Secretary of the Cương Ngô Village Party Committee, said that since the road was widened, many households have started businesses or rented out, creating a 'street in the village'.

People's lives are increasingly prosperous and happy, with many adopting new lifestyles, ways of thinking and ways of doing things. Many people have stopped littering and have started planting trees and flowers to beautify the village, making it a more livable place.

The urban appearance of Đông Anh, Thanh Trì, Gia Lâm, Đan Phượng and Hoài Đức districts is gradually taking shape.

In addition to improving the infrastructure system, the districts are focussing on creating bright, green, clean and beautiful landscapes.

They are developing flower-lined roads, renovate ponds and lakes, and build playgrounds and flower gardens, helping rural areas become more modern, deserving of future city status.

Đặng Thị Huyền, Chairwoman of the Gia Lâm District People's Committee, said that achievements in building advanced new-style rural areas have given advantages for its communes in quickly meeting criteria to develop into wards.

Currently, all 20 communes of Gia Lâm District have met the advanced new-style rural area standards.

The district also submitted a dossier for "District meeting advanced new-style rural area standards" to relevant authorities for recognition.

Thuận Quang Village in Dương Xá Commune is a pilot model for smart villages in Gia Lâm District's new-style rural area development plan.

Nguyễn Nhân Khả, Secretary of the village’s Party Committee, said that the village has mobilised resources to install a free high-speed wifi system.

It also installed dozens of security cameras in public areas and along main roads and established information pages for villages and organisations on the Zalo social network platform, allowing people to quickly access accurate and timely information.

The pilot model in Thuận Quang Village has been replicated in the remaining seven villages and residential groups of Dương Xá Commune, with the aim of building a smart commune and laying the foundation for Dương Xá to be a smart urban area when it develops into a ward.

Nguyễn Văn Chí, Deputy Chief of the Hà Nội Standing Office for New-Style Rural Area Development Programme, said that new-style rural area development and urban development each have specific criteria.

To mee these criteria in parallel, communes striving to develop into wards have merged the two sets of criteria, linking theỉr development into advanced new-style rural areas.

At present, Đông Anh and Gia Lâm districts have completed the required criteria and met the minimum standards, while Thanh Trì, Hoài Đức and Đan Phượng districts are speeding up their implementation and completion of these qualifications.

This article has been published under the coordination of the Coordination Office of the New-Style Rural Area Development Programme in Hà Nội. — VNS