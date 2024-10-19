Drill held to raise chemical incident response capability

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — More than 150 people from relevant agencies on Saturday (October 19) participated in a drill in the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu to raise chemical incident response capability.

The province-level drill on chemical incident response, rescue, and community evacuation was organised by the province’s People’s Committee in collaboration with relevant agencies and units, and took place at Long Sơn Petrochemicals Complex in Vũng Tàu city.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Văn Đồng, director of the province’s Department of Industry and Trade and deputy head of the drill’s steering committee, said the province has strong industrial development, so activities related to chemicals are common.

“The drill aims to raise awareness and responsibility for all departments, sectors, chemical-related businesses and the public to proactively prevent and effectively respond to chemical incidents," he said.

The drill scenario is based on a worst-case scenario that was designed to include chemical spill response, rescue and community evacuation.

“It is difficult to handle the scenario by a internal incident management process. It requires support from multiple forces and relevant agencies,” he said.

Some 20 fire trucks and ambulances were also mobilised for the drill.

In the hypothetical situation, while a petrochemicals complex was importing HCl acid from a medical tank truck with a flammable chemical suffered a pipe leak.

As a result, the chemical dispersed into the environment and spread with the wind.

Due to the impact of the chemical, one worker suffered burns to the neck and hands, and two others working on top of the tank fainted.

While moving, the chemical truck’s driver lost control and collided with a construction nearby, causing the tank to be punctured, the driver to be strapped inside the truck cabin, and the chemical to spill.

Employees of Long Son Petrochemicals Co. Ltd. (LSP), which operates the complex, were immediately mobilised to handle the incident, emergency, rescue and worker evacuation.

However, the incident progressed in a complicated manner, beyond the control of the complex, as the gas spread and affected the surrounding areas.

The company quickly reported the incident to the province’s Incident Response Steering Board for support.

The board mobilised firefighting vehicles to go the scene, and requested support from relevant departments and agencies, and the chemical unit under the High Command of Military Region 7 of the Việt Nam People's Army.

Local authorities also evacuated residents living near the complex to safe places to avoid poisonous gases.

After 45 minutes of the drill, with close and effective distribution between the company's response force and support forces, the chemical incident was completely controlled.

The chemical incident drill took place in a safe and effective manner as planned.

Kulachet Dharachandra, general director of LSP, said the drill provides the company and all the involved units an opportunity to review, exchange insights, and learn from one another.

It will help his company develop more effective incident response plans and ensure comprehensive preparation for future emergencies.

“Our foremost priority is the safety of everyone, not only for those working within the complex but also for the surrounding community,” he said.

With a firm commitment to incident prevention, the company is dedicated to safe operations, ensuring the health and well-being of all employees and residents. — VNS