Pickup truck overturns, three dead two injured

October 18, 2024 - 13:32
The incident occurred around 1.00am when a pickup truck with five people on board overturned into the roadside ditch in Nam Bình Commune, Đắk Song District.
Scene of the accident. — Photo anninhthudo.vn

ĐẮK NÔNG — Three people have died and two injured after a road traffic accident early Friday morning in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Nông,

Three people, Đặng Nguyên, 31, Võ Ngọc Hà, 30 and Phạm Hồng Quân, 29, lost their lives in the accident. The remaining two, Đào Văn Thịnh, 29, and Trần Văn Quang, 40, were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. — VNS

Traffic accidents increase, but deaths decrease in first quarter

Thanks to the decisive direction of the Government and Prime Minister, and the active participation of ministries, branches and localities, the traffic safety situation in the first quarter was basically controlled, he said in yesterday’s committee meeting reviewing traffic safety in the first quarter of 2024.

Better Life Farming Alliance launched to accompany coffee, durian farmers

Hundreds of local smallholder coffee and durian farmers in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk will benefit from Bayer Vietnam’s Better Life Farming Alliance meant to provide them with access to innovative solutions and expert consultancy to enhance farming efficiency and harvest quality and empower them.

