Pickup truck overturns, three dead two injured

ĐẮK NÔNG — Three people have died and two injured after a road traffic accident early Friday morning in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Nông,

The incident occurred around 1.00am when a pickup truck with five people on board overturned into the roadside ditch in Nam Bình Commune, Đắk Song District.

Three people, Đặng Nguyên, 31, Võ Ngọc Hà, 30 and Phạm Hồng Quân, 29, lost their lives in the accident. The remaining two, Đào Văn Thịnh, 29, and Trần Văn Quang, 40, were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. — VNS