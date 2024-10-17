Việt Nam welcomes largest group of Peace Corps volunteers in programme history

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has welcomed its largest group of US Peace Corps volunteers since the programme began, with 20 volunteers arriving this month to support English education in Vietnamese high schools.

This milestone follows the 2020 Implementing Agreement between the US and Vietnamese governments, with Peace Corps and the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) as the implementing entities.

The volunteers will be based in high schools across Hà Nội and HCM City starting in December 2024.

They will work alongside local teachers to develop Vietnamese students’ English skills, creating greater access to educational and employment opportunities. Some volunteers will co-teach in schools where current volunteers are now concluding their service.

"This is the largest group of Peace Corps volunteer trainees arriving to serve in Việt Nam. It heralds continued goodwill as Peace Corps builds relationships and trust with our partners," said Mikel Herrington, Peace Corps Việt Nam Country Director.

Herrington added that the group’s arrival "marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the first five years of cooperation under our countries' Implementing Agreement in 2025."

Immediately after their arrival, the volunteers began a comprehensive 10-week training programme which includes Vietnamese language classes, Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) sessions, and a practicum with local teachers.

The training will help strengthen the skills necessary to adapt to the local context and work effectively in Việt Nam’s educational system. Those who complete the program will be sworn in December 2024, marking the official start of their service.

As the two nations prepare to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, the arrival of these Peace Corps volunteers reaffirms the shared commitment to deepening people-to-people ties and strengthening bilateral relations.

The arrival of this new group brings the total number of currently serving Peace Corps volunteers in Việt Nam to 36.

Peace Corps is an independent agency under the Executive Branch of the US government, which operates a volunteer programme to provide ­­­­­host governments with assistance on their development priorities.

Since US President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, over 240,000 Americans have served as volunteers in more than 142 countries. Việt Nam is the 143rd country to invite and partner with the Peace Corps. — VNS