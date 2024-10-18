Legal expert honoured as outstanding Hà Nội citizen

HÀ NỘI — Dương Thị Thanh Mai, 70, a legal expert and former Director of the Institute for Legal Strategy and Science under the Ministry of Justice, has been honoured with the title of 'Outstanding citizen of the capital' for 2024.

The accolade was awarded by the Government and the leadership of Hà Nội as part of the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of the Capital (October 10, 1954 - October 10, 2024).

As one of ten exemplary individuals selected by the capital administration for the prestigious title, Mai reflected on her long-standing commitment to justice and her tireless contributions to the capital.

Born in 1954 in the mountainous northern province of Tuyên Quang in the Việt Bắc Resistance Zone, she joined the institute in 1995 as Deputy Director before becoming Director from 2005 until December 2008.

From 2009 to 2015, Mai served as a senior expert and advisor to the ministry’s leaders.

Even after retiring, she continues to be invited by numerous agencies and organisations as a consulting expert, actively contributing to the justice sector.

Notably, Mai has led 25 scientific projects and studies at the ministerial level, directly enhancing the legal framework and implementation mechanisms in various sectors under the ministry.

She spearheaded the State-level project titled 'Social institutions in social development and management in Việt Nam', and served as the secretary for two significant State projects aimed at judicial reform.

In the realm of policy and legislation, she has conducted research and directly participated in drafting essential resolutions related to law and justice, including Resolution No 48-NQ/TƯ on the strategy for building and perfecting Việt Nam's legal system by 2020, and Resolution No 49-NQ/TƯ on judicial reform.

Mai was also a member of drafting committees for several laws initiated by the ministry, including the Law on State Compensation Liability, the Law on Adoption and the Law on Legal Aid, among others.

For Hà Nội specifically, she was a member of the drafting committee for the 2012 Capital Law and led the expert team consulting on the 2024 revision of this law.

She was instrumental in developing policies related to the capital's growth and sustainability, including contributing to impact assessment reports for the revised capital law.

For her remarkable contributions, Mai received numerous accolades, including a second-class Labour Medal from the President and commendations from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice, as well as recognition from the Việt Nam Women's Union as an exemplary Vietnamese woman.

A lifelong commitment

Expressing her emotions upon receiving the 'Outstanding citizen of the capital' title for 2024, Mai said her parents were originally from Hà Nội, but the two participated in the resistance in the Việt Bắc Resistance Zone.

After her birth in 1954, the family returned to Hà Nội, where they have remained ever since.

“For me, Hà Nội is more than just a city, it is my home,” she said.

She holds a profound love for the capital, dedicating herself to work and research related to its development.

In recent years, she has been involved in numerous scientific projects and research initiatives in collaboration with the city’s Department of Science and Technology.

One of her primary concerns is enhancing the quality of life for citizens, promoting gender equality, preserving traditional crafts and safeguarding cultural identity, she said.

Mai emphasised that her research always encompassed Hà Nội's unique challenges and contributions, reflecting its socio-economic characteristics.

Throughout her career, Mai recognised that a well-functioning legal system was crucial for societal progress.

However, she believes that the foundation for a sustainable and harmonious society lies in culture, ethics and community values, complemented by the rule of law.

As the lead expert for the revised capital law, Mai explained that the law aims to address the specific needs of the capital.

The revised law introduced ground-breaking mechanisms to empower Hà Nội as a leading force in the Hồng (Red) River Delta and the nation as a whole.

Mai hopes the revised law will effectively address issues related to public welfare, food safety and hygiene, environmental protection, housing, public transport, urban renewal and the development of sustainable infrastructure, ultimately transforming Hà Nội into a modern and civilised metropolis.

Moreover, the revised law incorporates unique mechanisms for education, healthcare and public health capabilities, ensuring that every citizen in Hà Nội can access optimal healthcare services.

In terms of technological development, the revised law grants Hà Nội administrative autonomy in managing high-tech industries, designating Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park as a national technology hub.

“For the first time, Hà Nội will implement a model for controlled testing of new technologies and business models to foster innovation and technological advancement,” she said.

With the new policies in the revised law, Mai anticipates that its implementation will lay a legal foundation for Hà Nội’s advancement, solidifying its status as the nation’s political and administrative centre, as well as a significant hub for culture, science, education and international exchange.

As she approaches her 70th birthday, Mai’s enduring love for Hà Nội continues to inspire her to engage in research and contributions for the city's betterment.

She remains committed to any work related to Hà Nội’s growth, fully dedicating herself to its development as a testament to her profound affection for the capital. — VNS