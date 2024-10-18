Award-winning female entrepreneurs inspire women to pursue their dreams

NGHỆ AN – Despite their differences in age and background, the two female awardees from the central province of Nghệ An at the 2024 National Competition 'Women in Innovative Startups and Green Transformation' have crafted remarkable stories of entrepreneurship.

Their journeys inspire confidence in women to boldly pursue their dreams and aspirations.

Phạm Thị Phượng, 43, from Nghi Hương Ward, Cửa Lò Town, is the founder of the Circulating Hydroponic Centella Asiatica Cultivation model.

From a young age, Phượng was familiar with the centella asiatica fields, a simple plant that not only adds flavour to family meals, but also serves as a refreshing drink, soothing the harsh summer heat of the coastal region.

However, as space became scarce, finding room to grow centella became more difficult. This challenge sparked Phượng’s idea to develop a clean, safe cultivation method that also saves land space. The solution was hydroponic farming.

As a pharmacist with a passion for biology, after extensive research and together with her husband, they invested VNĐ200 million to build a 200sq.m hydroponic farm. They installed over 1,200m of water pipes with holes for planting, creating an ideal environment for the centella plants to grow.

Beneath the system, adjacent fishponds were built to integrate aquaculture and farming. The first harvest in late September yielded nearly 100kg of produce.

According to experts, the centella asiatica plants in Phượng’s model grow well, have a stable quality and after being dried, are favoured by many customers. Although there are still many challenges to perfect and expand the model, Phượng is confident that with persistence, these obstacles can be overcome.

Phan Lệ Hàn, who has been by his wife’s side throughout the journey, shared that Phượng’s legs were almost immobile from birth, and she grew up relying on wooden crutches and a wheelchair. However, with optimism and determination, Phượng overcame these difficulties and was accepted into Nghệ An Medical College, where she studied pharmacy.

In 2008, she graduated, but due to her limited mobility, she found it difficult to secure a job in healthcare facilities. In 2010, she decided to open her own pharmacy. Initially, it sold only simple medicines, but with her expertise and hard work, she expanded the store.

Now, as she is determined to develop a new economic model, Hàn fully trusts his wife and gives her his unwavering support. He believes that this model is not only an innovative farming method but also a testament to Phượng’s resilience.

"She’s always so full of positive energy, overcoming every challenge with strength, becoming a source of inspiration for me and everyone around her," he told Nghệ An online newspaper.

Building a business from nothing

Nguyễn Thị Mến, 34, Director of Mom Beauty Production and Trading Co., Ltd in Vinh City has been awarded the special prize at the 2024 National Competition 'Women in Innovative Startups and Green Transformation' for her project on nutritional ecosystem from green agricultural products.

Few people know that behind this remarkable success lies a journey of building a business from nothing, undertaken by a young woman from the mountainous district of Tân Kỳ.

Mến was born into a farming family in Nghĩa Đồng Commune, Tân Kỳ District. In 2015, she got married and moved to Vinh City. With a degree in accounting, Mến had always dreamed of working in her own field.

However, after giving birth, she temporarily put her career dreams on hold to focus on her role as a mother. When her child showed signs of malnutrition, she became concerned and began making her own baby food. As her child's health improved, Mến shared her homemade products on social media.

Her posts garnered significant attention from other mothers and soon, they began placing orders for her baby food. As demand grew, Mến rented a small space, bought equipment and dedicated herself to producing her products. By 2018, recognising the increasing market demand, she decided to establish her company.

Starting a business was not easy, as Mến faced numerous challenges due to limited capital and fierce market competition. However, with her sharp business acumen and experience in creating high-quality products, she gradually steered her company through these difficulties.

Through her efforts, Mến's company has achieved significant milestones, such as being recognised among the Top 10 Brands and Products/Services in ASEAN in 2022. The company also received a 4-star OCOP certification from the Nghệ An Provincial People's Committee.

However, for Mến, the most meaningful achievement is becoming a source of support and inspiration, helping many women earn stable incomes through her model.

In addition to employing 50 women directly at her production facilities, Mến has expanded her business to 46 stores nationwide. More than 2,000 mothers have partnered with agents and stores to develop sales channels, helping them achieve economic independence and stability.

Furthermore, Mến has become a bridge for the sale of agricultural products for 19 farming households specialising in grain cultivation in Tân Kỳ, Nam Đàn, Nghĩa Đàn and Hưng Nguyên districts, ensuring a steady supply.

“This is not just a journey of building a brand. More importantly, I want to spread confidence and encourage the women around us to dare to pursue their dreams. I believe that every woman has the right to dream and can turn those dreams into reality through determination and continuous effort,” Mến said. – VNS