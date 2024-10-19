Hundreds of decrepit bridges in Lâm Đồng Province need repair, replacement

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province has 109 unsafe bridges that need to be replaced or repaired at an estimated cost of VNĐ965 billion, according to its Department of Transport.

Most of them are along internal roads in districts like Đức Trọng, Di Linh and Bảo Lâm.

Many of them, made of steel, wood or concrete, were constructed many years ago and are primarily on roads leading to farms and other production areas.

Some deteriorating bridges leading to residential areas are also still in use.

Deputy Director of the department Hoàng Anh Tuấn said the bridges ensure traffic flow especially to remote areas, and require repair, reinforcement or replacement.

The department and the Department of Planning and Investment would draft plans for the task in 2026–30, with money allotted annually for it.

The province has over 500 bridges along its local roads and 71 on national highways. — VNS